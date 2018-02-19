Preview at WWDC likely in June, followed by September launch.
Apple Releases iOS 11.2.6 With Fix for Telugu Character Bug That Causes iOS Devices to Crash
The iOS 11.2.6 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings --> General --> Software Update.
Apple released iOS 11.2.6 to address a bug that causes apps like Messages to crash on the iPhone and iPad due to an inability to render a specific character in the Indian language Telugu. When sent, received, or input into Messages, Safari, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and more, the Telugu character can cause the app to freeze up and become unresponsive.
In Messages, for example, receiving the character can freeze up the entire Messages app on all of a person's Mac and iOS devices. The Messages app then refuses to function properly until the offending character is removed by deleting the conversation with the person who sent it. Apple's release notes are below:
iOS 11.2.6 includes bug fixes for your iPhone or iPad. This update:Apple fixed the bug in iOS 11.3 and macOS 10.13.4, but those updates are still in beta testing and won't be released until the spring. Apple last week promised a minor update to fix the bug in the meantime.
Fixes an issue where using certain character sequences could cause apps to crash
Fixes an issue where some third-party apps could fail to connect to external accessories
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Why does this have to be an entire OS update? On Android this would be a quick Gboard and Messages update.I dunno, because that's how iOS is built? Nobody is making you update.
Why does this have to be an entire OS update? On Android this would be a quick Gboard and Messages update.Because this was the system level unicode font character rendering problem, not just Messages.
I dunno, because that's how iOS is built? Nobody is making you update.Yes, Apple is making me. Every night at 8pm it alerts (annoys) me to update. And consumes my bandwidth and storage downloading the update without my permission.
Why does this have to be an entire OS update? On Android this would be a quick Gboard and Messages update.Because the issue is in how the system renders text and not in the keyboard or messages app.
[doublepost=1519077155][/doublepost]
The trouble is that someone can send you a message with the characters in it (happened to someone I know). It could be mischievous or malicious. Either way, it will crash your app and, perhaps, your device! Better safe than sorry.
There have been a ton of Twitter accounts, social media posts, and others spamming this to crash phones. It's even appeared in Google search results and AdWords ads.
About time that bug crashed my iPad
You don’t see many people hoping for that to happen, but to each his own.
So tired of the constant flow of updates. Taking my chances and skipping this one. I have a hunch me or my friends won't be using the Indian keyboard anytime soon.Starting to look like Microsoft, isn't it? ;)
[ Read All Comments ]