Apple Debuts Redesigned Web Interface for iOS and Mac Apps

Thursday January 18, 2018 4:13 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple recently introduced an all new design for App Store apps on the web, with a new, cleaner interface that puts screenshots and critical information front and center.

You can see the new redesigned interface by accessing or searching for any iOS or Mac app while on the web. With iOS apps, you'll see a clear notice that you need to open up the App Store to download the app, while with a Mac app, you'll get a notice letting you know you need to open up the Mac App Store.


App listings include the app's name, icon, and screenshots, along with information like star rating, ranking, purchase price and whether or not there are in-app purchases.

While an app's description used to be the first thing that came up when accessing an app on the web, it's now listed underneath screenshots, which, as 9to5Mac points out, are iPhone X screenshots. App Store webpages also include a listing of what's new, select reviews, app size, and a list of related apps.


The change to the way apps are displayed on the web comes following the launch of iTunes 12.7, which entirely eliminated the built-in App Store for iOS apps. With no App Store in iTunes, iOS apps can only be downloaded directly on an iPhone or iPad, rather than downloaded on a Mac and then transferred to an iOS device.

When making the change, Apple didn't really alter the way apps were displayed on the web, which had the potential to be confusing. The new look is much more streamlined and makes it clearer how apps can be downloaded on an iOS device.

Because of the elimination of the App Store in iTunes 12.7, some users have decided to continue using iTunes 12.6.3, which does include App Store functionality. Apple made iTunes 12.6.3 available for its educational and business customers who need iTunes to install apps, but it is also available to the general public.

Avatar
Xenomorph
2 days ago at 05:06 pm
So, for those using an older device, let's recap:

* You could not purchase/download apps from their old website - Apple says that you need to use iOS.

* You cannot purchase/download apps from old versions of iOS - Apple says that you need to use iTunes.

* You cannot purchase/download apps from a current iTunes build - Apple removed that after with the 12.7 update.

* With their NEW website to show off apps, you still cannot purchase/download apps.

So, if you use an old device, make sure to never, ever update iTunes past 12.6.3.
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
B4U
2 days ago at 05:16 pm
Apple just loves to make it harder to use every day now.
12.6.3 cannot reset plays on multiple tracks at the same time, while 12.7 does not have the App Store.
Damn, I miss the old times when things just WORKS!
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
katbel
2 days ago at 04:58 pm



Apple recently introduced an all new design for App Store apps on the web, with a new, cleaner interface that puts screenshots and critical information front and center.

You can see the new redesigned interface by accessing or searching for any iOS or Mac app while on the web. With iOS apps, you'll see a clear notice that you need to open up the App Store to download the app, while with a Mac app, you'll get a notice letting you know you need to open up the Mac App Store.


Nice cleanup but ..
Too bad that you cannot check the reviews by date or by ratings anymore. Same in iOS
Ratings = useless :(
To check those you need to go in the Mac App store or to have iTunes 12.6.3
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
typecase
2 days ago at 06:46 pm

Apple just loves to make it harder to use every day now.
12.6.3 cannot reset plays on multiple tracks at the same time, while 12.7 does not have the App Store.
Damn, I miss the old times when things just WORKS!


The more of a power user you are, the more Apple's new screw everything ethos will affect you. It really sucks. Apple Music ruined iTunes, the direction ahead doesn't look more promising. I miss the old days. I loved organizing my music, creating smart playlists based on ratings. Now it seems the more you upgrade, the more you lose beloved features and often feels like a downgrade (see iOS updates and the battery issues, Macbook Pros, High Sierra, and iPhones).
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
bwillwall
2 days ago at 04:26 pm
Should have happened 6 years ago.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
ThunderSkunk
2 days ago at 07:32 pm
I put a big mac pro dual quad xeon cheesegrater to work as our in-home server & media hub on our intranet. It's effortlessly running Snow Leopard and working perfectly. Of course, locating old compatible versions of software requires a bit of adventuring into illicit waters, since the App Store can't recognize what OS you're on and show you compatible versions of apples own apps, which, luckily there are alternatives for OSX, but for iOS devices, throw em in the garbage.

The version of itunes on it is an absolute pleasure to look at and use compared to the hamfisted mishmash of inconsistent design ideas the current version is.

I don't know who threw out everything Apple knew about making clean efficient UI's, but they need a boot in the heinie.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
nadador
2 days ago at 07:30 pm
I'm bothered by the "screen shots" in the App Store (such as in the examples shown in the story above) because they often aren't really screen shots but promotional slides prepared by the developer. Let's either make them actually be screen shots, or stop calling them that.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
joshwenke
2 days ago at 04:28 pm
Still counting down to the complete App Store overhaul.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Bawstun
2 days ago at 05:16 pm

Still counting down to the complete App Store overhaul.


They just did one for iOS 11, and it sucks. It’s worse, just like the new control center.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Baymowe335
2 days ago at 04:27 pm
Looks way better.
Rating: 4 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]