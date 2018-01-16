Siri-based speaker unveiled at WWDC, launching early 2018.
2019 iPhones Could Have Smaller Notch as Apple 'Looking Into' Combining Face ID and Front Camera
A new report from South Korea's ETNews insinuates that iPhones may have a smaller notch in 2019 or beyond.
The report, citing industry sources, claims Apple is "looking into" combining the front-facing camera and Face ID on next year's iPhones, a move that could certainly reduce the size of the TrueDepth sensor housing.
The notch is easily the most controversial attribute of the iPhone X's design. While many early adopters don't mind the small cutout at the top of the display, others have heavily criticized it, including The Outline's Joshua Topolsky.
Back in November, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Face ID will be featured on a second-generation 5.8-inch iPhone X, a larger 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus, and a new mid-range 6.1-inch iPhone. Apple will also release at least one iPad Pro model with Face ID this year, according to Bloomberg News.
LG Innotek will reportedly supply all or the majority of 3D sensing modules for the next-generation iPhone and iPad models, based on an $821 million investment, which may have been funded at least partially by Apple.
According to industries, it is heard that Apple is planning to strengthen face sensing function starting from 2019 models. That is why it is planning to increase number of parts that will be used for iPhones and is looking into combination of a face recognition module with a camera module.The confusing bit is that the report mentions a singular face recognition module, whereas Face ID is powered by an infrared camera, dot projector, and flood illuminator. The report doesn't specify how Apple would manage to combine these components, so like many very-early-on rumors, this one isn't entirely clear yet.
The "notch" on the new iPhone X is not just strange, interesting, or even odd — it is bad. It is bad design, and as a result, bad for the user experience. The justification for the notch (the new Face ID tech, which lets you unlock the device just by looking at it) could have easily been accomplished with no visual break in the display. Yet here is this awkward blind spot cradled by two blobs of actual screen space.Unfortunately for those critics, it doesn't look like the smaller notch will arrive in 2018, as new iPhones and iPads set to launch later this year are expected to have the same TrueDepth sensor housing as the iPhone X.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
1 day ago at 07:44 am
The notch is such a non issue. The phone looks better than the rest of the competition imo.
Those that are still complaining about the notch either don’t own the phone or never even used one.
1 day ago at 07:43 am
I can honestly say that not once have I looked at my IPX and said 'Damn I wish that notch wasn't there, look how it obscures my view of this photo / app / video'
1 day ago at 07:52 am
I can honestly say that not once have I looked at my IPX and said 'Damn I wish that notch wasn't there, look how it obscures my view of this photo / app / video'Which is exactly what someone would say who has an iPhone X (justification for the purchase) :)
Apple release iPhone with notch - those bought it say you can't even notice the notch is there. What notch, said one guy.
Apple releases iPhone without notch - Same guy says, that notch was so noticeable. I am glad apple got rid of it. Insert random text about Jony Ive is back and the notch wouldn't have happened under Steve Jobs!
1 day ago at 08:22 am
What puzzles me is the (software) design choice Apple have made, to amplify the appearance of the notch, rather than disguise it.
For me, this is a far more attractive screen implementation:
..but I know Apple disagree, and have actively advised developers not to design like this, but to preserve the notch appearance. Puzzling.
For me, this is a far more attractive screen implementation:
1 day ago at 07:42 am
FaceID 2 then... which means all the errors, bugs and quirks are being now exposed and will be fixed by next iteration. Thank you beta testers!
1 day ago at 07:43 am
Don't care for the notch. I like the 8 Plus design much more.
I'll hold onto mine for as long as I can.
1 day ago at 07:45 am
I'm never buying a phone with a notch. Come on Apple, you can do better than this!! (Or can they?!)
Glad I saved the receipt for my X, that went back to the store the next day.
1 day ago at 08:02 am
FaceID - needs a massive notch
Fastest mobile CPU performance - needs battery replacing every year
Macbook Pro - needs a dongle (or three)
What happened Apple?
1 day ago at 07:44 am
Predictable. 2018's Keynote, "we have reduced the notch you didn't want by 2mm!"
1 day ago at 07:50 am
I'm never buying a phone with a notch. Come on Apple, you can do better than this!! (Or can they?!)
Then you didn't really buy one, the notch is a non issue.
