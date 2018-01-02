Siri-based speaker unveiled at WWDC, launching early 2018.
Apple Will Replace the Battery in Your iPhone 6 or Later Even if It Passes a Genius Bar Diagnostic Test
Last week, Apple reduced the price of out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacements from $79 to $29, following a wave of controversy over power management features in older iPhones. In a note to customers, Apple said its new policy applied to "anyone with an iPhone 6 or later whose battery needs to be replaced", but failed to specify if this eligibility criteria was dependent on whether a given iPhone failed an official Genius Bar diagnostic test.
This morning, French tech blog iGeneration reported that an internal Apple Store memo has been circulated which states that if a customer asks for a battery replacement on an iPhone 6 or later, then the Genius Bar should allow it, even if their phone passes Apple's own diagnostic test.
Apple has since independently confirmed to MacRumors that it will agree to replace an eligible battery for a $29 fee, regardless of whether an official diagnostic test shows that it is still able to retain less than 80 percent of its original capacity. The concession appears to have been made to mollify the anger of customers stoked by headlines suggesting that Apple artificially slows down older iPhones to drive customers to upgrade to newer models.
Anecdotal reports also suggest that customers who paid $79 to have their battery replaced before the new pricing came into effect on Saturday, December 30, will receive a refund from Apple upon request. Please let us know of your own experiences in the comments below.
Apple last week was forced to apologize over a lack of transparency regarding its process of dynamically managing the peak performance of some older iPhone models with degraded batteries to prevent unexpected shutdowns. When iOS 10.2.1 was released in February, Apple vaguely referred to "improvements" it had made to reduce occurrences of unexpected shutdowns. It only chose to explain that the changes it made may result in temporary slowdowns on some older iPhone models with degraded batteries after controversy recently reignited.
Apple can run a diagnostic on your phone's battery remotely – you don't need to visit an Apple Store. To initiate the battery diagnostic/replacement process, contact Apple Support by phone, online chat, email, or Twitter. Alternatively, you can schedule a Genius Bar appointment at an Apple Store with the Apple Support app. You can also inquire about a battery replacement with select Apple Authorized Service Providers.
Top Rated Comments
17 hours ago at 04:09 am
Too little too late. Apple genius denied the iphone 6 (of a family member) the 79$ out of warranty battery replacement back in september and suggested a hardware upgrade instead. I hope the lawsuits will hit them hard.
17 hours ago at 04:07 am
sounds like damage control to me
17 hours ago at 04:24 am
It sucks that I'm so balls deep in this ecosystem. Apple is slowly degenerating into a greedy, buggy, laggy mess.
17 hours ago at 04:23 am
Lying corporate scumbags, look at how they cower now that they've been caught strong-arming their loyal customers out of billions of dollars.
17 hours ago at 04:22 am
This should highlight a deeper problem Apple has created.
1. No information given to consumers or anyone who wishes to do third party repairs.
2. Forcing "features" without giving consumers the right to decline. (Maybe I don't want 1.5GB auto downloaded to avoid this very "feature", updates are all but forced on users.)
3. A lack of (until this year) any real transparency from Apple, to the point that it now seems less about letting users participate in culture and more about damage control.
4. Such an intense focus on yearly sales for iOS that quality and innovation have taken a hit.
16 hours ago at 04:51 am
Not need to jump. The iPhone 6 passed Apple battery diagnosis test and he said that he won't do a replacement. When we asked about the sluggish performance the genius said that the iphone 6 is old hardware by now and that they have brand new iPhone 8 in the front of the store. I don't want any reparations or whatever from Apple, but the lack of information about the performance reduction is enough for a lawsuit.
And this is exactly why what Apple did was shady.
Some defenders of this throttling by Apple often used the argument that people should be replacing their batteries anyway and it's not Apple's fault they won't replace the battery.
But as you mentioned, Apple employees will suggest you buy a new phone instead of buying a new battery. Apple has led people to believe it's the hardware, not the battery.
16 hours ago at 05:12 am
It's baffling and hilarious watching so many people praise Apple, when they wouldn't have done a damn thing about this had they not been caught out. For a company that seems to think it has the moral high ground criticising Google for data mining, when all along they've been deliberately crippling customer's devices without their consent. Tim Cook's Apple is a company that exists purely to **** it's mindlessly loyal customers in the *** at every opportunity, and you lot are lining up and grabbing your ankles.
17 hours ago at 04:05 am
That's good news for a lot of people.
17 hours ago at 04:15 am
Before anyone says $29 is too much, batteries are consumables.
I'll probably get flamed for this.;)
Edit: just give the option in iOS for throttling your iPhone or not.
I'll probably get flamed for this.;)
Edit: just give the option in iOS for throttling your iPhone or not.
16 hours ago at 05:09 am
Yawn, yawn, yawn. Crazy to see how many people don't realize that there are other options of phones out there. Don't like Apple? Move along then. Hit them with your wallet and not a forum post.
