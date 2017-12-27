Siri-based speaker unveiled at WWDC, launching early 2018.
Apple CEO Tim Cook Earned $102 Million in 2017, Must Now Fly Privately for Security Reasons
The data was shared today by Apple in a proxy statement filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ahead of the company's annual shareholders meeting, which will take place on February 13, 2018.
Executive officers at Apple, which included Luca Maestri, Angela Ahrendts, Johny Srouji, Dan Riccio, and Bruce Sewell, all received bonuses of over $3 million, bringing their compensation, including salary and stock awards, to approximately $24.2 million each, provided each stays with the company long enough for awarded stock to vest. Angela Ahrendts, Apple's retail chief, was the highest paid executive, bringing in $24,216,072.
In addition to covering executive compensation, today's proxy statement also says that Apple's board now requires Apple CEO Tim Cook use private aircraft "for all business and personal travel." The flight policy was implemented in 2017 "in the interests of security and efficiency" based on Cook's "highly visible" role as CEO.
Over the course of 2017, Cook's personal air travel expenses amounted to $93,109, and Apple spent an additional $224,216 in personal security costs provided to Cook.
The proxy statement also includes six proposals that will require shareholder action at the upcoming shareholders meeting in February. Proposals cover standard actions like re-appointing Apple's public accounting firm and re-electing board members, along with two shareholder proposals covering proxy access amendments and the establishment of a Human Rights Committee.
Apple's board of directors is recommending shareholders vote against both shareholder proposals, with the full text of all of the proposals available in the proxy statement filed with the SEC.
Shareholders who wish to attend the shareholders meeting, which will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, will need to register using Proxyvote.com starting at 8:00 a.m. on January 22, 2018. Apple plans to accept registrations on a first-come, first-serve basis as space is limited.
I totally expected him to fly private just like Jobs.
Remember how Jobs got stopped at Japan's security for bringing a sword onto his own plane?
Remember how Jobs only took $1 a year for salary?
Given everything Apple has managed to accomplish this year, I do feel that Tim Cook deserves every cent he earned (and yes, I know this is going to be a very controversial statement).
Different people are needed at different points in a company history. Jobs was right for his era, but he would have been a disaster for the Cook era.
Cook is amazing, and has been responsible for most of the achievements of Apple, but not the initial innovation and concept that Jobs provided. Cook has refined the culture and expanded it, and has done as fine a job as any CEO in American history, if not world business history.
You mean he made Apple more of a fashion accessory rather than a substantial technology company that used to be revered in the Pro world? I understand that he has made a few good decisions but "Jobs being a disaster for Cook's era?" Really?! I think I would have loved for Steve Jobs to have lived long enough to smack Tim upside the head and say to him "What the hell were you thinking?!"
And, "done as a fine job as any CEO in American history, if not world history?" :eek:o_O
Different people are needed at different points in a company history. Jobs was right for his era, but he would have been a disaster for the Cook era.
Cook is amazing, and has been responsible for most of the achievements of Apple, but not the initial innovation and concept that Jobs provided. Cook has refined the culture and expanded it, and has done as fine a job as any CEO in American history, if not world business history.
Cook is amazing, and has been responsible for most of the achievements of Apple, but not the initial innovation and concept that Jobs provided. Cook has refined the culture and expanded it, and has done as fine a job as any CEO in American history, if not world business history.
You owe me a keyboard. I spit my beer when I read that drivel. You do realize all of Cook's "success" rests on the heels of Jobs, right?
Given everything Apple has managed to accomplish this year, I do feel that Tim Cook deserves every cent he earned (and yes, I know this is going to be a very controversial statement).
Different people are needed at different points in a company history. Jobs was right for his era, but he would have been a disaster for the Cook era.
Cook is amazing, and has been responsible for most of the achievements of Apple, but not the initial innovation and concept that Jobs provided. Cook has refined the culture and expanded it, and has done as fine a job as any CEO in American history, if not world business history.
Okay, I’m interested. What makes you say that Jobs would have been a disaster for the ‘Cook era’? Given, you know, his track record of turning a company on the brink of bankruptcy into the most successful company in the world? Riding on the coat tails of that is far easier than doing what Jobs did, because let’s face it, if it was left to Cook to turn the company around in 1997 then Apple wouldn’t be here today, simply because he isn’t a visionary and isn’t a product guy. We’re already seeing the cracks and criticism of Apple today and he’s only going into his 7th year of leading Apple. Not dismissing what Cook has done, there is a reason Jobs chose him as his successor and he has more than proven that by keeping the company afloat. But all of that has come at the expense of the quality of their products, which just aren’t as good as compared to how they were proven to be in the Jobs era. iOS is terrible because he (Cook) made a poor choice in getting rid of Forstall and others who were better at their jobs than who he replaced them with, mainly a hardware guy (Jony) who has no business handling software.
So yes, while Cook has kept Apple at the top in terms of numbers which is something we shouldn’t care about, the quality of their products has dipped and that is the only thing we should be caring about. See: 90s Microsoft.
I actually hope Apple fail more than succeed because they just don’t deserve to going by their current products with their lack of care, attention to detail and quality which was once the staple of the company.
I wonder how he feels, having no recourse to keep his compensation private.
Well considering he's CEO of a publicly held corporation I'd imagine he knows it's par for the course. Don't like it? Don't take the job.
he was flying commercial before? good guy tim.
Has anyone ever snapped a picture of him at the airport gate?
I just assumed he always flew privately.
