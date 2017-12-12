New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

iMac Pro Described as Blazingly Fast, Quiet, and Fairly Priced, But Lacks Upgradeability

Tuesday December 12, 2017 7:26 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Marques Brownlee and Jonathan Morrison have shared hands-on videos of the iMac Pro, which Apple said is available to order on December 14.

Image: Jonathan Morrison

Brownlee spent the past week with the iMac Pro, using it to create his hands-on video itself with Final Cut Pro X, and found it to be a super capable yet quiet machine with a beautiful display and a stealthy space gray enclosure.

He said the iMac Pro's biggest weakness is its lack of upgradeability, but he said its expensive $4,999 starting price is actually fair for the hardware included, and he priced out a PC with mostly equivalent tech specs at $5,100.


Brownlee benchmarked the 10-core iMac Pro on Geekbench and recorded a multi-core score of 37,417, which is up to 45 percent faster than the top-end 2013 Mac Pro's average multi-core score of 25,747.

Of note, those benchmarks suggest the maxed-out, 18-core iMac Pro will be the fastest Mac ever by an almost unfathomable margin.

As a refresher, the iMac Pro can be configured with up to an 18-core Intel Xeon processor, up to 4TB of SSD storage, up to 128GB of ECC RAM, and an AMD Radeon Pro Vega 64 graphics processor with 16GB of HBM2 memory.

With four Thunderbolt 3 ports, the iMac Pro can drive two 5K displays or four 4K displays at 60Hz simultaneously. It also has a 10 Gigabit Ethernet port, four USB-A 3.0 ports, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Brownlee also revealed that the iMac Pro comes with a black Lightning to USB-A cable in the box, compared to the standard white version for other devices. We've asked Apple if this black cable will be available to purchase separately.

The black cable complements the space gray Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, Magic Mouse 2, and Magic Trackpad 2 in the box.

Image: Marques Brownlee

He also showcased Twelve South's new HiRise Pro height adjustable stand that sits below an iMac or iMac Pro. The stand doubles as a space to hide the likes of external hard drives, cables, AirPods, or simply your wallet or keys.

HiRise Pro is available to order today for $149.99 on Twelve South's website in a color-matched Space Gray finish.

Morrison also had the 10-core iMac Pro, and he recorded a similar multi-core score of 37,434 on Geekbench. His video provides some nice outdoor shots of the machine, but it is more of a first look rather than an in-depth review.


iMac Pro will be available to order on December 14, starting at $4,999, in the United States, Canada, UK, and several other countries. Apple has yet to provide exact pricing details on a configuration-by-configuration basis.

Related Roundup: iMac Pro
Buyer's Guide: iMac Pro (Caution)
[ 254 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
gretafour
23 hours ago at 07:29 am
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner is fairly priced at $120,000,000 but I don't think I'll be getting one any time soon.
Rating: 43 Votes
Avatar
paul55br
23 hours ago at 07:30 am
I'll take this mac over a $5,100 PC any day.
Rating: 39 Votes
Avatar
HarryPot
23 hours ago at 07:33 am

He said the iMac Pro's biggest weakness is its lack of upgradeability, but he said its expensive $4,999 starting price is actually fair for the hardware included, and he priced out a PC with mostly equivalent tech specs at $5,100.


And here exactly is why this Mac is actually quite expensive. You can't upgrade RAM, SSD or graphic card later on without having to pay Apple for that.

AND.... what happens when Apple takes 5 years to release the new model for this Mac? OR when they suddenly decide that they'll stop making Final Cut Pro because it's no longer worth it and there is always iMovie?

Sorry for the rant. I'm just not liking how Apple is doing things lately.
Rating: 33 Votes
Avatar
nvmls
23 hours ago at 07:32 am
Stopped reading at "Fairly Priced"..
Rating: 30 Votes
Avatar
Crzyrio
23 hours ago at 07:37 am

iMac Pro Described as Blazingly Fast, Quiet, and Fairly Priced..?


put together a similar speced computer with components and let us know what it comes out too.
Rating: 20 Votes
Avatar
Blackstick
23 hours ago at 07:36 am

Fairly Priced. By whom?

In fairness, a lot of these are being purchased by professionals/organizations that can cover the purchase cost in one single job.
Rating: 17 Votes
Avatar
aaronhead14
23 hours ago at 07:40 am
I just want the modular Mac Pro already... :(
Rating: 16 Votes
Avatar
HarryPot
23 hours ago at 07:35 am

Its an iMac, what was he expecting?


It's an iMac Pro. They should make at least the most basic components user upgradable.
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
Mike Oxard
23 hours ago at 07:32 am


He said the iMac Pro's biggest weakness is its lack of upgradeability,


Its an iMac, what was he expecting?
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
asdavis10
23 hours ago at 07:38 am

Upgradability, as is available on every other iMac ever made.


The 21.5" iMac disagrees with you.
Rating: 9 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]