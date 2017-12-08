High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
Apple Design Chief Jony Ive Retaking Direct Control of Design Team [Updated]
Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive is once again taking over management of the design team at Apple according to changes made to Apple's official "Apple Leadership" website.
The site was updated this morning to remove the profiles of Richard Howarth and Alan Dye, who were managing the day-to-day operations at Apple while Ive oversaw all of Apple's design projects, and Bloomberg has confirmed that Ive is once again in direct control of the team as shared by Mark Gurman.
Ive first stepped back from day-to-day management of Apple's design teams in 2015, when he took on the role of "Chief Design Officer." Alan Dye and Richard Howarth were elevated to vice president positions at that time, with Howarth responsible for industrial design and Dye responsible for user interface design.
For the last several years, Ive has been overseeing the design work at Apple Park and at Apple retail stores around the world, which have undergone a transformation under the leadership of Angela Ahrendts. With Apple Park now complete and the retail store design largely established, Ive now has the time to return to his original managerial duties.
Update: An Apple spokesperson has confirmed to Bloomberg that Jony Ive has returned to his management role following the completion of Apple Park: "With the completion of Apple Park, Apple’s design leaders and teams are again reporting directly to Jony Ive, who remains focused purely on design."
2 days ago at 12:52 pm
and for Christmas: "Scott Forstall Retaking Direct Control of iOS and macOS Software Teams"
2 days ago at 12:53 pm
iPhones have been getting thicker, he didn’t have much choice :p
2 days ago at 12:55 pm
Great! Can somebody email him about the BOLD TITLE FONTS in iOS? It's ugly and takes up too much space.
2 days ago at 12:53 pm
Love this! He is a true visionary. But they really need help in quality control, mostly around their software, lately.
2 days ago at 12:57 pm
What Apple really needs is a Anal Perfectionist taking control over the MacOS. Sloppy rushed work.
2 days ago at 01:28 pm
I puked here
Why? Fan of 'skeumorphism' or not, iOS was at its best with Scott in charge. iOS today is what should really be making you puke, it makes me sick at the stomach anyway at how awful it's gotten from poor optimisation to questionable design elements.
2 days ago at 01:21 pm
That’s the guy who ousted Scott Forstall out from Apple and ruined iOS user interface?
2 days ago at 12:59 pm
What Apple really needs is a Anal Perfectionist taking control over the MacOS. Sloppy rushed work.
"The software might not work... but it's beautiful..."
- Jony Ive
:P
2 days ago at 01:44 pm
Nostalgia and pink-coloured lenses when looking at the past.
Nostalgia this is not. I have an iPhone 5 running iOS 6 and I can honestly tell you with the exception of today's additional features which are a given when compared to a five year old OS, it is a far more fluid, polished, snappy and enjoyable experience. And this is comparing it to the latest iPhone. It doesn't have micro stutters or lag everywhere and it doesn't have a poorly implemented, ameteur-level UI. Everyone has just forgotten how good it really was back then because we've become accustomed to the s**t show sloppyness that we have today.
2 days ago at 12:54 pm
He must be coming back to upgrade the Mac Mini.....lol
