High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
Cyber Monday 2017: Deals Now Live on Macs, iPads, iPhones, and More
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Best Buy
Best Buy's Cyber Monday discounts began with early access yesterday for My Best Buy members, and now the deals have expanded to everyone. The retailer is offering free shipping on nearly everything, and a few deals will be extending throughout the week for its "Cyber Week Deals" event.
iPhone
- 32GB iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: save $150 when purchased and activated with a monthly installment plan
12.9-inch iPad Pro (Mid 2017)
- 64GB Wi-Fi: $699.99, down from $799.99
- 256GB Wi-Fi: $824.99, down from $949.99
- 512GB Wi-Fi: $999.99, down from $1,149.99
12-inch MacBook (Mid 2017)
- Intel Core M3, 8GB Memory, 256GB Flash Storage: $1,099.99, down from $1,299.99
- Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 512GB Flash Storage: $1,399.99, down from $1,599.99
13-inch MacBook Pro (Mid 2017)
- Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 128GB Flash Storage: $1,149.99, down from $1,299.99
- Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 256GB Flash Storage: $1,649.99, down from $1,799.99
- Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 512GB Flash Storage: $1,849.99, down from $1,999.99
- Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD: $1,999.99, down from $2,199.99
15-inch MacBook Pro (Mid 2017)
- Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, 256GB Flash Storage: $2,149.99, down from $2,399.99
- Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, 512GB Flash Storage: $2,549.99, down from $2,799.99
- Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, 1TB SSD: $3,149.99, down from $3,399.99
Other Products and Accessories
- 13-inch MacBook Air, i7, 8GB Memory, 512GB SSD: $1,349.99, down from $1,549.99
- Apple Watch Series 1: 38mm for $199 and 42mm for $229
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit: $149.99, down from $199.99
- BeatsX: $99.99, down from $149.99
- Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones: $119.99, down from $199.99
- Save up to $150 on select Bluetooth speakers
- Up to 30 percent off select 4K TV sets
- Netgear Arlo Security Cameras: $299.99, down from $449.99
- Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Starter Kit: $179.99, down from $229.99
Amazon
Amazon's selection of sales is focused on its own line of Alexa products, but it does have a few HomeKit-enabled devices and other accessories Apple fans might be interested in. Head to Amazon's Cyber Monday headquarters to keep an eye on the deals, which will also include more than 30 Deals of the Day and thousands of Lightning Deals across numerous product categories over the course of Monday.
A few of Amazon's sales are listed below, and the full list is available in the company's Cyber Monday press release.
- Philips Hue White Starter Kit + Motion Sensor: save $40
- Yale Assure Lock: save more than 20 percent
- TrackR pixel Bluetooth tracking devices: save 30 percent
- Select Netgear routers, modems, and more: save up 40 percent
- WD 6TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive: save 30 percent
- Osmo: Genius Kit for $67.99, down from $99.99 and Creative Kit for $47.59, down from $74.99
B&H Photo
B&H Photo has opened up discounts on a wide range of Apple products for Cyber Monday, as well as highlighted ongoing notable sales like its $1,000 discount on the Late 2013 Mac Pro. B&H also has some of the biggest Cyber Monday discounts on Macs today, including $1,000 off a high-end 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. Check out some of the best deals in the list below and head to B&H to browse the rest.
15-inch MacBook Pro (Late 2016)
- Touch Bar, 2.6GHz i7, 16GB RAM, 256 SSD: $1,799.00, down from $2,399.00
- Touch Bar, 2.7GHz i7, 16GB RAM, 512 SSD: $1,899.00, down from $2,799.00
- Touch Bar, 2.9GHz i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $2,499.00, down from $3,499.00
iMac (Mid 2017)
- 21.5-inch, 2.3GHz i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB HD: $999.00, down from $1,199.00
- 27-inch 5K, 3.8 GHz i5, 8GB RAM, 2TB Fusion Drive: $2,099.00, down from $2,299.00
Mac Pro (Late 2013)
- 3.7GHz, 12GB RAM, 256GB Flash Storage: $1,899.00, down from $2,999.00
iPad (2017)
- 9.7-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi: $399.00, down from $429.00
- 10.5-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi: $719.00, down from $799.00
- 10.5-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular: $849.00, down from $949.00
Other Deals
- G-Technology 1TB G-DRIVE USB 3.0 + Type-C Hard Drive: $44.95, down from $79.95
Adorama
Adorama's Cyber Monday deals include some of the latest MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models, the late 2015 27-inch iMac, and a few other sales on drones, printers, scanners, and more.
13-inch Macbook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2017)
- 3.1GHz i5, 16GB RAM, 512 SSD: $2,049.00, down from $2,199.00
- 3.5GHz i7, 16GB RAM, 512 SSD: $2,249.00, down from $2,499.00
15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2017)
- 3.1GHz i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $3,199.00, down from $3,399.00
27-inch iMac (Late 2015)
- 3.2GHz i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive: $1,399.00, down from $1,999.00
10.5-inch iPad Pro (Mid 2017)
- 256GB Wi-Fi: $719.00, down from $799.00
- 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular: $849.00, down from $929.00
MacMall
MacMall has a few Cyber Monday deals on select Mac and iPad models that are comparable to discounts available from other Apple authorized resellers.
15-inch MacBook Pro (2017)
- Touch Bar, 3.1GHz i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $2,699, down from $2,999
- Touch Bar, 3.1GHz i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $3,049, down from $3,999
iPad Pro (2017)
- 10.5-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi: $599, down from $649
- 10.5-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi: $729, down from $799
- 10.5-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular: $849, down from $929
Other Deals
- Apple TV 32GB (4th Gen): $139.00, down from $149.00
- Apple Pencil: $95.00, down from $99.00
- Smart Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad: $159.00, down from $169.00
Twelve South
Popular Apple accessory maker Twelve South has begun its Cyber Monday deals with MacBook and iMac accessories on sale for up to 50 percent off until tonight at 11:59 p.m. ET. In total, 17 products are on sale today, which you can find in the list below. For more information on Twelve South's "Cyber Mac Monday" deals, head over to the company's website.
- BassJump - $35, down from $69.99
- BackPack for iMac - $25, down from $34.99
- BookArc for Mac Pro - $30, down from $59.99
- BookArc for MacBook - $45, down from $49.99
- BookBook CaddySack - $45, down from $49.99
- BookBook for MacBook - $40 - $55, down from $79.99 - $99.99
- BookBook Vol 2 for MacBook - $70, down from $79.99
- Curve for MacBook - $40, down from $49.99
- Fermata Headphone Charging Stand - $40, down from $79.99
- GhostStand for MacBook - $30, down from $34.99
- HiRise for iMac - $55, down from $79.99
- HiRise for MacBook - $50, down from $69.99
- Inspire Candle - $20, down from $29.99
- MagicBridge - $25, down from $34.99
- MagicWand - $15, down from $29.99
- ParcSlope - $35, down from $49.99
- PlugBug World - $35, down from $44.99
T-Mobile
T-Mobile has an offer for new customers considering a move to its cellular plans. If you buy a 32GB 9.7-inch iPad with a T-Mobile ONE plan, then activate a T-Mobile ONE voice line on a new or existing cell phone (which you can carry over from a different carrier and keep your number), you'll get a full rebate for the iPad. The rebate will come in the form of a $460 Prepaid MasterCard Card, which will arrive in the mail within six to eight weeks.
eBay
eBay has a few sales today on select products in its tech storefront, including some notable markdowns on MacBook Air and iMac. There are plenty of other offers to check out for eBay's Cyber Monday sale, with deeper discounts hitting refurbished or used items, so be sure to check out the site for more information.
- New 13-inch MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 128GB HD (Mid 2017): $744.99, down from $999.99
- New 13-inch MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 256GB HD (Mid 2017): $919.99, down from $1,199.99
- New 27-inch 5K iMac, 8GB RAM, 2TB HD (Late 2015): $1,359.99, down from $2,299.00
Other Cyber Monday Deals
- Walmart: Save $200 on iPad mini 4, $30 on 9.7-inch iPad, and $50 on iPad Pro
- Gazelle: Up to 40 percent off select pre-owned iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks.
- Pad & Quill: 15 percent off sitewide; customers can get an extra 5 percent off with promo code PQ5
- Incase: Up to 50 percent off select accessories
- Speck: Up to 40 percent off select accessories
- Zagg: 30 to 50 percent off sitewide
- Griffin: 40 percent off sitewide
- OtterBox: 25 percent off select accessories
- Incipio: 50 percent off sitewide
- Native Union: 30 to 80 percent off sitewide
- OWC: shop a collection of deals on iPad Air, Thunderbolt docks, Beats by Dre, and more
- Lifx: save on the company's HomeKit-compatible smart bulbs
- Withings: Up to 50 percent off select scales, watches, air quality monitors, and more
- Amazon: $100 iTunes gift card for $85 using promo code ITUNES15 at checkout
- BlackPods: $40 off all BlackPods orders with promo code CYBERMONDAY17, and everyone can get a free protective silicone case
We'll update this article throughout the day as new Cyber Monday sales are spotted, so be sure to check back often.
