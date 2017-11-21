High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
Nearly Completed Apple Park Campus Shown Off in New Drone Video
Work on Apple Park is nearing completion, and the latest drone video shared today by drone pilot Matthew Roberts shows off recent progress and finishing touches that are being put in place on buildings and outdoor areas.
Today's video features the now-completed Apple Park Visitor's Center, located across the street from the main ring-shaped building. The Visitor's Center, which boasts a huge carbon fiber roof and is made from the same materials that were used for the main building, opened last Friday.
The Visitor's Center features an indoor area with a replica of Apple Park that comes to life using an augmented reality app, a rooftop viewing deck that gives some obscured views of the main campus, a cafe that serves coffee, tea, and snacks, and an Apple Store that sells standard Apple products and some exclusive Apple Park gear like t-shirts, hats, tote bags, and postcards.
Progress has been made on the landscaping, with lush grass now planted outside of the cafeteria's enormous glass double doors, and the pond at the center of the campus has been filled with water. Outdoor food stations are nearing completion, and the solar panels on the roof of the ring-shaped building have all been installed. Apple Park will run entirely on renewable energy provided by the solar panels on the roof.
While much of the campus is complete, there's still some work to be done. Landscaping is still ongoing in the area near the employee fitness center, for example. Even though landscaping work is not finished, employees are already moving into Apple Park. At this pace, it appears construction could be largely wrapped up by early 2018.
1 day ago at 12:07 pm
The drone perspective shows you unbelievably how massive this building really is.
1 day ago at 12:06 pm
That place is freaking huge - mind blowing.
1 day ago at 01:41 pm
I wonder how many Animals they pushed off that piece of land.Nice attempt at negativity but the parcels of land put together to form Apple Park were largely parking lots and office buildings. HP used to have it's main offices here. The current land usage has 80% of the space allocated as "green space" ('https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apple_Park') so there are likely to be more birds, bees, trees and local animals on the site than there has been for decades.
Steve Jobs ('https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Jobs'), in his last public appearance before his death in October 2011:
“ It's got a gorgeous courtyard in the middle, and a lot more. It's a circle, so it's curved all the way round. This is not the cheapest way to build something. Every pane of glass in the main building will be curved. We have a shot, at building the best office building in the world. I really do think that architecture students will come here to see it."
It is both inspiring and awesome. I am looking forward to visiting it some day.
1 day ago at 12:11 pm
Steve would be proud.
Apple has done what they said they would do... an amazing company, an amazing time.
1 day ago at 01:39 pm
I wonder how many Animals they pushed off that piece of land.Very few.
The old HP campus that was here before had way more asphalt, concrete, buildings, etc.
The new Apple Park has a LOT more green space. It is likely that the property will gain more animal life over the upcoming months and years relative to how the land was used prior to Apple Park.
1 day ago at 12:17 pm
Beautiful building. Steve’s legacy lives through it.
1 day ago at 12:17 pm
I'm curious about that visitor's center though: the rooftop lounge area appears to be open to the weather. What happens when it rains on all those wood tables?It never rains on the visitor center. That's where they're testing their weather control project.
1 day ago at 12:14 pm
I'm really impressed with how quickly the landscaping has settled in. Much of it already looks like it's been there for years. I'm curious about that visitor's center though: the rooftop lounge area appears to be open to the weather. What happens when it rains on all those wood tables?
1 day ago at 12:17 pm
I know where I am going for next year's vacation!
1 day ago at 12:15 pm
Given that without Steve Jobs Apple would either be dead, or just scraping along the bottom now.
Seeing that pond.
I had a thought..........
Using natural stones, it would have been lovely to have created a giant mosaic of Steve's Face at the base of the pond.
From up close it would look like just natural stones, but from a birds eye view, you could see it was Steve.
After all, as I say, without him, none of this would exist.
