10-Year-Old Unlocks Face ID on His Mother's iPhone X as Questionable Mask Spoofing Surfaces
A new video has surfaced of a 10-year-old child unlocking his mother's iPhone X with his face even though Face ID was set up with her face.
The parents, Attaullah Malik and Sana Sherwani, said their fifth-grade son Ammar Malik simply picked up his mother's new iPhone X without permission and, to their surprise, unlocked the device with his very first glance.
WIRED reporter Andy Greenberg suggested that Sherwani re-register her face to see what would happen. Upon doing so, the iPhone X no longer allowed Ammar access. Interestingly, after Sherwani tried registering her face again a few hours later in the same indoor, nighttime lighting conditions in which she first set up her iPhone X, the son was able to regain access with his face.
The parents clarified that no one ever entered the iPhone X's passcode after any of the failed unlocking attempts. That's important, since when Face ID fails to recognize you beyond a certain threshold, and you immediately enter a passcode, the TrueDepth camera takes another capture to improve its reliability.
Apple explains in its Face ID security paper:
The same Face ID security paper states that the probability of a false match is higher among children under the age of 13, because their distinct facial features may not have fully developed. Given the child is only 10 years old, and Apple's information, what's shown in the video isn't a surprising flaw.
Nevertheless, the video is further evidence that Face ID isn't 100 percent foolproof given just the right circumstances. If you are concerned about this, Apple merely recommends using only a passcode to authenticate.
In related news, Vietnamese security firm Bkav recently shared a video in which it was able to spoof Face ID with a mask. The video is generating headlines since Apple said Face ID uses sophisticated anti-spoofing neural networks to minimize its chances of being spoofed, including with a mask.
The mask was supposedly crafted by combining 3D printing with makeup and 2D images, with some special processing done on the cheeks and around the face. Bkav said the supplies to make it cost roughly $150.
We're skeptical about the video given the lack of accompanying details. For instance, Bkav hasn't specified whether it disabled Face ID's default "Require Attention" feature, which provides an additional layer of security by verifying that you are looking at the iPhone before authentication is granted.
Even if the video is legitimate, it's hardly something that the average person should be concerned about. The chances of someone creating such a sophisticated mask of your facial features would seem extremely slim.
Apple so far has not responded to the videos, beyond pointing reporters to its existing Face ID security paper we linked to above.
In related news, Vietnamese security firm Bkav recently shared a video in which it was able to spoof Face ID with a mask. The video is generating headlines since Apple said Face ID uses sophisticated anti-spoofing neural networks to minimize its chances of being spoofed, including with a mask.
The mask was supposedly crafted by combining 3D printing with makeup and 2D images, with some special processing done on the cheeks and around the face. Bkav said the supplies to make it cost roughly $150.
We're skeptical about the video given the lack of accompanying details. For instance, Bkav hasn't specified whether it disabled Face ID's default "Require Attention" feature, which provides an additional layer of security by verifying that you are looking at the iPhone before authentication is granted.
Even if the video is legitimate, it's hardly something that the average person should be concerned about. The chances of someone creating such a sophisticated mask of your facial features would seem extremely slim.
Apple so far has not responded to the videos, beyond pointing reporters to its existing Face ID security paper we linked to above.
1 day ago at 09:33 am
If you fear for your security, FaceID AND TouchID are poor choices. Go with a very long, secure password. Quit crying.
1 day ago at 09:32 am
Regardless if true or not, in practical real world usuage, Face ID is not more secure than Touch ID. Facts.
1 day ago at 09:32 am
Fail ID
1 day ago at 09:33 am
Apple and apologists could positive spin it as a 'family emergency access' feature. ;)
1 day ago at 09:32 am
Do we know how the phone was trained, and how much time it was used before it given to her son? If the password was ever entered just before the device saw his face for the first time?
1 day ago at 09:33 am
Regardless if true or not, in practical real world usuage, Face ID is not more secure than Touch ID. Facts.Facts? How bout some sources?
Of course people can trick Face ID into failing by training it to work on similar faces of two separate people. How is that real world practical usage?
1 day ago at 09:38 am
If you fear for your security, FaceID AND TouchID are poor choices. Go with a very long, secure password. Quit crying.
makes absolute sense. Typing in my 16 digit alphanumeric symbolized password while trying to checkout with apple pay at a register. Make as much as sense as paying $1k+ for a phone.
1 day ago at 09:33 am
According to the article in Wired, when the mother rescanned her face in better lighting, her son was not able to unlock the phone. Anyway, this is first gen tech. Imagine the 2nd or 3rd gen of FaceID!
1 day ago at 09:41 am
makes absolute sense. Typing in my 16 digit alphanumeric symbolized password while trying to checkout with apple pay at a register. Make as much as sense as paying $1k+ for a phone.You can’t have everything. Sorry.
There are opportinuty costs in life. Want convenience with some security? Use Face ID. Want total security? Use a long alphanumeric password. Want pure, unadulterated security? Get off the grid.
1 day ago at 09:39 am
Face ID is much more secure than Touch ID*
