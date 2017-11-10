High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
Apple's iPhone X vs. Google's Pixel 2 XL
Now that the new 2017 flagship smartphones from both Google and Apple are available and in the hands of consumers, we thought we'd compare Apple's iPhone X with the Google Pixel 2 XL to see how these two devices measure up.
In the video below, we took a look at specific features of both phones, including design, hardware, camera and display, along with each device's unique features like Face ID and Active Edge. We also compared what it's like using each phone on a day to day basis to give an overall picture of the similarities and differences between each of the devices.
Both the Google Pixel 2 XL and the iPhone X have high price points ($849 for the former and $999 for the latter), and similar display sizes at 5.8 inches for the iPhone X and 6 inches for the Pixel 2 XL.
Inside, the iPhone X has a custom Apple-designed A11 processor, while the Pixel 2 XL features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip. In raw benchmarks, the iPhone X outperforms the Pixel 2 XL, but the differences in processor and GPU speed aren't as noticeable in real world usage. When it comes to intensive tasks, though, the iPhone X will handily outperform the Pixel 2 XL.
Both devices feature OLED displays, but the iPhone X's display is leagues better than the OLED display of the Pixel 2 XL. The Pixel 2 XL is plagued by serious display issues that have been making headlines for the last couple of weeks, including burn-in and bizarre color variations.
iPhone X and Pixel 2 XL both have impressive cameras and produce some amazing photos, but the Pixel 2 XL does a lot of what the iPhone X can do with just a single camera. Apple's iPhone X is equipped with dual 12-megapixel rear cameras, one with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and the second with an f/2.4 telephoto lens, while the Pixel 2 XL is sporting just a single f/1.8 12-megapixel camera.
As for front-facing cameras, the Pixel 2 XL has an f/2.4 8-megapixel camera while the iPhone X is sporting an f/2.2 7-megapixel camera that also happens to be equipped with an additional infrared camera, sensor, and dot projector to enable Face ID, one of the flagship iPhone X features that gives the iPhone X an edge over the Pixel 2 XL.
Face ID has proven to be largely fast and accurate, making it an improvement over fingerprint sensing technology. Pixel 2 XL continues to offer a fingerprint sensor, albeit a fast and accurate one. Active Edge, the Pixel 2 XL's distinguishing feature, lets users squeeze the sides of the device to quickly activate Google Assistant. Speaking of Google Assistant, that's another feature where the Pixel 2 XL has an edge over the iPhone X -- many believe Google Assistant is more useful than Siri.
Pixel 2 XL has a larger battery than the iPhone X (though the iPhone X wins out in some battery life tests), but it doesn't offer the same Qi wireless charging functionality that's available in the iPhone X. It charges over USB-C, though, while the iPhone X continues to use a proprietary Lightning port for non-wireless charging purposes. Neither device has a headphone jack, as Google followed in Apple's footsteps and opted to rely solely on wireless technology.
So which of these devices is better? It's impossible to say. Both the iPhone X and the Google Pixel 2 XL are entirely different platforms, and each one is the best in its respective category. There are some things the Google Pixel 2 XL does better than the iPhone X, and some things the iPhone X does better than the Google Pixel 2 XL. Choosing one really comes down to the ecosystem you prefer -- iOS or Android.
