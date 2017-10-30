Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Demos iMac Pro at Final Cut Pro X Creative Summit
Apple appears to have allowed attendees to take pictures of the iMac Pro at the event. French blog MacGeneration rounded up some of the photos shared on social platforms like Instagram and Twitter.
iMac Pro shares the same design as the standard iMac, but with an all-flash architecture, a new thermal design, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. It's also distinguished by its sleek, exclusive Space Gray enclosure.
The all-in-one computer is bundled with matching Space Gray accessories, including the Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2, and a wireless Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad introduced at WWDC 2017 in June.
Apple said the iMac Pro will also feature up to an 18-core Intel Xeon processor, top-of-the-line Radeon Pro Vega graphics, up to 4TB of SSD storage, and up to 128GB of ECC RAM, with a starting price of $4,999 in the United States.
The FCPX Creative Summit, hosted by Future Media Concepts, featured three days of training on Apple's professional video editing software Final Cut Pro X. Apple itself announced that Final Cut Pro X 10.4 will launch later this year.
Final Cut Pro X 10.4 will include new color tools, like color wheels and a white balance picker. It will include support for HEVC, the new video format introduced in iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, and direct import of iOS for iMovie timelines. The new version of the software will also support VR and HDR workflows.
Nice machine, but for this day and age - it's insane.
4TB SSD? 2 drives?
I don't understand this machine, at all. Zero upgradeability, literally none. I can (barely) understand this mentality in a MacBook Pro as you want to have it thin an light, but what's the reason you cannot even upgrade the RAM in this? Add a back panel, let us add more ram and an additional stick of NVMe storage.Couldn't agree more. Unbelievable if you can't upgrade at least the RAM. Especially with Apple's bananas RAM prices.
PS: I have Upgraded Mac PRO from 2006. Who can beat this?
This does not make any sense. Let's say you have a team with 5 iMac Pros with medium specs, which actually puts the machine in the $10k range. Each. That's $50k worth of equipment that you have to replace (resell preferably) if you happen to need more RAM or more powerful graphics. Not very efficient financially speaking.
If you're pro team, you'd want your investment to last a bit longer, not throw away the entire computer just because you run out or RAM or the CPU is not performing as you need it to.
Disagree. Let’s say I have an employee I pay $50K a year (graphics/animation or similar field). I buy an iMac Pro for $10K and plan on keeping it for only 2 years. So that iMac Pro increases my costs for that employee by 10%.
Do you think an employee on a brand new workstation will see their productivity rise by only 10%? Especially when compared to using a machine that’s already 2 years old? How about the reduced chance of missed deadlines due to increased performance and productivity? How do you even put a price on that?
You could easily justify buying this machine and throwing it in the garbage every 2 years and you’ll still come out ahead. And this doesn’t even take into account the tax write off your business would get when you buy the machine.
If you make money off content creation or a related field, then this machine is easily a sound financial investment.
Stop trying "new things" and just go back to the tower we all knew and loved, and put some beefier components inside. Otherwise, we'll all keep sticking to our upgraded 2010 Mac Pro machines that are now rivaling the initial Geekbench scores of this new iMac Pro.
