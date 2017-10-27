Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
iPhone X Pre-Orders Sell Out as Shipping Estimates Slip to 5-6 Weeks [Updated]
Ahead of iPhone X pre-orders, rumors suggested supplies would be heavily constrained due to ongoing production issues with everything from the TrueDepth camera module to the flexible printed circuit board for the device's antenna.
With pre-order supplies of the iPhone X exhausted, some customers could be waiting for months to get their hands on one of Apple's new devices. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will not reach supply/demand balance for the iPhone X until well into the new year.
Apple began accepting pre-orders for the iPhone X at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, October 27, and it took just minutes for shipping estimates to start slipping. Shipping times are likely to get longer over the course of the next few hours as pre-orders continue to trickle in.
Customers who are hoping to get an iPhone X on launch day but weren't able to get a pre-order in early enough can try their luck waiting in line for a new device on launch day, Friday November 3.
Customers who were able to place an early iPhone X pre-order will begin receiving their devices starting next week.
This may be the final straw for me. As much as I hate Android I can’t keep supporting this company’s repeated incompetence in both services and products. Especially when I’m paying a premium for their incompetence. And I use windows on my game machine and it’s really not that bad and maybe I can enjoy getting a machine that is actually powerful and modern and not just pretty.Like we haven't heard this declaration numerous times before. This will go one of two ways. You'll be a man of your word and you'll go use Android and hate your life. Don't let the door hit you on the way out if you do. Or, you'll whine to anyone who will listen until you get your iPhone X in a few weeks and then you won't even remember this happened until next year when you're gonna be doing it all over again.
Man, I wished I had your problems...
Looks like 256GB Space Gray is most popular.
