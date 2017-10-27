New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

iPhone X Pre-Orders Sell Out as Shipping Estimates Slip to 5-6 Weeks [Updated]

Friday October 27, 2017 12:59 am PDT by Juli Clover
Pre-order supplies of the new iPhone X are now largely sold out, with the new iPhone models displaying shipping estimates well beyond the November 3 launch date. All models from all carriers at the moment list shipping estimates of five to six weeks in the United States, although some Sprint models can still be ordered for November 3 in-store pickup depending on the store. Other countries have similarly delayed shipping estimates.


Ahead of iPhone X pre-orders, rumors suggested supplies would be heavily constrained due to ongoing production issues with everything from the TrueDepth camera module to the flexible printed circuit board for the device's antenna.

With pre-order supplies of the iPhone X exhausted, some customers could be waiting for months to get their hands on one of Apple's new devices. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will not reach supply/demand balance for the iPhone X until well into the new year.

Apple began accepting pre-orders for the iPhone X at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, October 27, and it took just minutes for shipping estimates to start slipping. Shipping times are likely to get longer over the course of the next few hours as pre-orders continue to trickle in.

Customers who are hoping to get an iPhone X on launch day but weren't able to get a pre-order in early enough can try their luck waiting in line for a new device on launch day, Friday November 3.

Customers who were able to place an early iPhone X pre-order will begin receiving their devices starting next week.

[ 672 comments ]


Avatar
GadgetBen
13 hours ago at 01:06 am
I don't know what is worse, not being able to get the new iPhone X on time or having the Macrumors forum down so we can't moan about it.
Rating: 80 Votes
Avatar
alleggerita
13 hours ago at 01:07 am
It slipped drastically because of you MR! You shared the secrets of how to order it fast using it app. Lol
Rating: 22 Votes
Avatar
DVNIEL
13 hours ago at 01:07 am
Haha no one wants to buy it on Sprint’s crap network.
Rating: 16 Votes
Avatar
Fiestaman
12 hours ago at 02:11 am

This may be the final straw for me. As much as I hate Android I can’t keep supporting this company’s repeated incompetence in both services and products. Especially when I’m paying a premium for their incompetence. And I use windows on my game machine and it’s really not that bad and maybe I can enjoy getting a machine that is actually powerful and modern and not just pretty.

Like we haven't heard this declaration numerous times before. This will go one of two ways. You'll be a man of your word and you'll go use Android and hate your life. Don't let the door hit you on the way out if you do. Or, you'll whine to anyone who will listen until you get your iPhone X in a few weeks and then you won't even remember this happened until next year when you're gonna be doing it all over again.
Rating: 15 Votes
Avatar
Ankaa
11 hours ago at 03:08 am
Are people on here really whining about a 2-3 weeks delivery?

Man, I wished I had your problems...
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
newyorksole
13 hours ago at 01:04 am
Edited.

Looks like 256GB Space Gray is most popular.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
I’mpaced
13 hours ago at 01:06 am
Thank you Verizon for opening your site early. 11/3. Lol
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
KPOM
13 hours ago at 01:09 am
This year the website came up before the app for me.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
scaramoosh
13 hours ago at 01:14 am
I’ll let you all beta test it for me
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
ghost187
13 hours ago at 01:17 am
Nov 10-17 :( If you’re a scalper I hate you.
Rating: 8 Votes

