New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

New iPhone X Video Shot on Apple's Campus Shows Off Face ID, Apple Pay, Animoji, and More [Removed]

Tuesday October 24, 2017 6:48 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
A new video posted to YouTube recently by Brooke Amelia Peterson has provided a detailed glimpse at the iPhone X in Space Gray (removed, but still available on Reddit). Peterson is the daughter of an Apple engineer and in the video she visits the company's 1 Infinite Loop campus in Cupertino, California.

While touring the campus (which begins at around 2:10 in the video), Brooke and her dad stop for lunch at Caffè Macs, and he takes out an iPhone X to pay for their food using Apple Pay and Face ID. Brooke then takes a longer look at the iPhone X, swiping through the Home Screen's pages, and activating Control Center and the Cover Sheet through the right and left "ears," respectively.

A screenshot from the YouTube video, which has since been removed

It appears that Cover Sheet can also be toggled by swiping closer to the center of the "notch," although Apple placed the activation hot spot for this piece of UI on the left of the notch to avoid users smudging the front-facing cameras.

The video provides glimpses at the new and elongated Side Button, as well as the Space Gray coloring on the back of the iPhone X. Brooke opens the Camera, Calendar, and Notes apps, and her dad sends an Animoji of an alien to show off the new facial recognition features coming to the Messages app. Her dad also briefly mentions that his team will be moving to Apple Park in December.

Pre-orders for the iPhone X will begin this Friday, October 27 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, and Apple today just announced that there will be some stock of the smartphone for walk-in customers arriving early to its retail locations on November 3, the iPhone X launch day. For more details about Apple's upcoming tenth-anniversary smartphone, check out our iPhone X Roundup.

Update (8:45 a.m. PT): The video has been removed from YouTube.

Related Roundup: iPhone X
Buyer's Guide: iPhone X (Caution)
[ 284 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
dannyyankou
16 hours ago at 06:59 am
What the hell is this UI? So the flashlight and camera buttons are just going to obstruct notifications?

Rating: 49 Votes
Avatar
SwissGuy93
16 hours ago at 06:54 am
I sure hope her father doesn't get fired over this.
Rating: 39 Votes
Avatar
jacobh101
16 hours ago at 06:55 am
next episode she complains her dad was fired from Apple for showing a pre-released product.
Rating: 28 Votes
Avatar
AppleAlex!
16 hours ago at 06:52 am
Definitely a marketing move from Apple to appeal to her audience base, which I assume is Teens and younger.
Rating: 28 Votes
Avatar
tooloud10
11 hours ago at 11:27 am

Only in consumerism America is that a figure of speech. At the very edge of western civilisation.


That's rich that you guys are picking on the girl for the shopping comment in a thread filled with adults clamoring to get a glimpse of a $1k luxury phone for a few seconds in a YouTube video.

See, judging people is fun!
Rating: 21 Votes
Avatar
Jsameds
16 hours ago at 07:01 am
If you're only interested in iPhone and not clothes shopping and buying cookies, skip to 3:09
Rating: 19 Votes
Avatar
alent1234
16 hours ago at 06:58 am

I sure hope her father doesn't get fired over this.



Fired? This is marketing
Rating: 16 Votes
Avatar
MistrSynistr
16 hours ago at 07:08 am
My daily boring ass life set to the tune of cringe worthy stock music to make it look like my life is better than yours VLOG.
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
FrankySavvy
16 hours ago at 07:01 am
Very "Casey Neistat" style VLOG LOL
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
Kaibelf
15 hours ago at 07:24 am

Apple holds its brand as upmost importance and they curtail their message accordingly. This haphazard video diminishes their image and I highly doubt this followed traditional internal communication channels. This will most definitely be frowned on by internal Apple constituents.


Thank you for being outraged on behalf of Apple. By the way, can you list the internal Apple constituents you represent, as well as their actual opinions? I'm sure they can speak for themselves, but still...
Rating: 11 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]