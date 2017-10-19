Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Mastercard's Plans to Fully Eliminate Signature Requirement Next Year Will Speed Up Apple Pay
Mastercard said removing the need to sign for card-present transactions will not have any impact on customer security due to modern safeguards.
"Our secure network and state-of-the art systems combined with new digital payment methods that include chip, tokenization, biometrics, and specialized digital platforms use newer and more secure methods to prove identity," said Linda Kirkpatrick, an Executive Vice President at Mastercard.
Mastercard's consumer research unsurprisingly found that a majority of people believe it would be easier to pay, and that checkout lines would move faster, if they didn't need to sign the receipt when making a purchase.
Already, more than 80 percent of in-store Mastercard transactions in North America today do not require a cardholder signature at checkout. Mastercard said both customers and merchants support the change.
The long-existing "signature required" clause is intended to verify that customers own the debit or credit card they are attempting to use. The process is supposed to involve the cashier verifying the signature on the receipt matches the one on the back of the card, but in reality, this process is often skipped.
The change should make Apple Pay transactions even quicker for Mastercard cardholders. Currently, even when using Apple Pay, sometimes a signature can be required for purchases over $50 in the United States.
The signature requirement is already very uncommon in Canada, where chip-and-PIN cards are the norm. At most merchants in Canada, customers insert a card into the payment terminal, enter a PIN, and the purchase is completed.
Mastercard removing the signature requirement won't speed up Apple Pay in Canada, however, as contactless payments aren't generally permitted for purchases above $100. Above this limit, customers must use chip-and-PIN.
Mastercard currently doesn't require a signature for purchases totaling $50 or less. Visa's no-signature limit is $25, but the amount is upped to $50 for purchases made at grocery stores and discount stores like Walmart.
Yes, this.. I refuse to show ID when I buy anything with a credit card. It does NOTHING to increase security for either me OR the store.
Plus, now I've shown my drivers license with license number to some minimum wage earning employee who can memorize the information for later use.
It's just a terrible idea, all around.
1. Don't knock minimum-wage earners, we all start somewhere.
2. Where do you shop where Rain-Man is the cashier-- memorizing your driver's license # within a 5 second glance??
It's about time.
Now how about Visa, AMEX, etc...
as contactless payments aren't generally permitted for purchases above $100. Above this limit, customers must use chip-and-PIN.
I really don't understand why so many credit card providers don't remove the limit for Apple Pay transactions.
The most annoying use case for me is when I'm buying groceries every week. I tend to spend between 150 and 180, and the merchant allows contactless payments up to 200, but my visa (whether it's apple pay or tap to pay) is limited to $100. I've contacted the bank multiple times about the limit, but they always reply "For security you have to use chip and pin for transactions above $100". I mean, Apple Pay is secured by touch ID (or at a minimum your phone's passcode).. but they don't get it.
Additionally, those that think writing, "SEE ID" in place of the signature should check the agreement too. That in itself is considered a signature. No need for the cashier to ask for an ID. Worked at a gas station in college and some ladies would get all upset when you didn't bother to ask for their ID.
Others would leave the signature off the card and believe that meant you had to ask for an ID. A card isn't valid unless it has been signed. By not signing the card, their card isn't even suppose to be accepted.
