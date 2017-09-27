New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Seeds First Beta of iOS 11.1 to Developers

Wednesday September 27, 2017 9:58 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming iOS 11 update to developers, just over one week after releasing iOS 11 to the public and a day after releasing the first bug fix update, iOS 11.0.1. iOS 11.1, as a major point update, may bring a few new minor features to the operating system along with the standard bug fixes and performance improvements.

Registered developers can download the iOS 11 beta from Apple's Developer Center or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.


Several iOS 11 features did not make it into the first public release and these could potentially be included in the iOS 11.1 beta.

Apple has said both peer-to-peer Apple Pay payments and iCloud support for iMessages will be introduced in later iOS 11 updates, and new emoji characters are expected at some point.

iOS 11 marks a major update to the operating system, with systemwide design tweaks, a new Lock screen experience, a revamped Control Center, and an entirely new interface for the iPad that includes a Dock, Drag and Drop support, and a redesigned App Switcher for better than ever multitasking.

Notes and Known Issues

ARKit

Known Issues


* ContinuingfromabreakpointwhiledebugginganARSessionmayresultinVIObreaking. Any visual objects placed in the world/anchor are not visible. (31561202)

AVFoundation

New Issues


* When using the TrueDepth front-facing camera on iPhone X, setting the capture device’s activeFormat to a binned video format (see AVCaptureDeviceFormat isVideoBinned) for capture and enabling delivery of camera calibration data causes the resulting AVCameraCalibrationData to contain invalid information for the intrinsicMatrix property. (34200225)

Workaround: Select an alternate capture format whose isVideoBinned property is false.

Note: Configuring a capture session using a session preset never selects binned formats.

Resolved Issues


* Stillcapturerequestsusingthe720p30videoformatwiththe depthDataDeliveryEnabled property of AVCapturePhotoSettings set to true now works correctly. (32060882)
* Depthvaluesinthenondefault160x120and160x90depthdataformatsnowreturnthe correct values. (32363942)

Certificates

Resolved Issues


* Client certificate-based authentication now works for servers using TLS 1.0 and 1.1. (33948230)

EventKit

Known Issues


* Storing data to a nondefault event store in EventKit may not work. (31335830)

FileProvider

New Issues


* Apps with a deployment target earlier than iOS 11 that subclass NSFileProviderExtension do not work on versions of iOS prior to 11. (34176623)

Foundation

Resolved Issues


* NSURLSession and NSURLConnection now load URLs correctly when the system is configured with certain PAC files. (32883776)

Known Issues


* ClientsofNSURLSessionStreamTaskthatuseanon-secureconnectionfailtoconnect when an error occurs during PAC file evaluation and the system is configured for either Web Proxy Auto Discovery (WPAD) or Proxy Automatic Configuration (PAC). A PAC evaluation failure can occur when the PAC file contains invalid JavaScript or the HTTP host serving the PAC file is unreachable. (33609198)

Workaround: Use startSecureConnection to establish a secure connection.

Location Services

Resolved Issues


* Data from an external GPS accessory is now accurately reported. (34324743)

Notifications

Resolved Issues


* Silent push notifications are processed more frequently. (33278611)

Vision

Known Issues


* VNFaceLandmarkRegion2D is currently unavailable in Swift. (33191123)
* Facial landmarks identified by the Vision framework may flicker in temporal use casessuch as video. (32406440)

Xcode

Known Issues


* Debugging a disabled Messages extension may cause the Messages app to crash. (33657938)Workaround: Enable the extension before starting the debug session.
* After a simulated iOS device starts up, it’s not possible to pull down Cover Sheet.(33274699)

Workaround: Lock and unlock the simulated device and then reopen Home screen.

