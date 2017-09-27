Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Seeds First Beta of iOS 11.1 to Developers
Registered developers can download the iOS 11 beta from Apple's Developer Center or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.
Several iOS 11 features did not make it into the first public release and these could potentially be included in the iOS 11.1 beta.
Apple has said both peer-to-peer Apple Pay payments and iCloud support for iMessages will be introduced in later iOS 11 updates, and new emoji characters are expected at some point.
iOS 11 marks a major update to the operating system, with systemwide design tweaks, a new Lock screen experience, a revamped Control Center, and an entirely new interface for the iPad that includes a Dock, Drag and Drop support, and a redesigned App Switcher for better than ever multitasking.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Size please?
4 inches if it's a warm day.
After 11.0 and 11.0.1 mess i would advise to hold off on running thisAs a counterpoint, I ran iOS 11 from PB2 without a hitch. YMMV.
After 11.0 and 11.0.1 mess i would advise to hold off on running thisSeems like it hasn't been and isn't a "mess" for many.
After 11.0 and 11.0.1 mess i would advise to hold off on running thisNo mess for me.
Please Craig, please
4 inches if it's a warm day.5.5 inches 4.7 if its cold ;);)
Seems like it hasn't been and isn't a "mess" for many.Even without looking at these forums, I don’t think I’ve encountered one person in my day-to-day life who has updated who hasn’t had some kind of issue.
Notes and Known Issues
ARKit
Known Issues
* ContinuingfromabreakpointwhiledebugginganARSessionmayresultinVIObreaking. Any visual objects placed in the world/anchor are not visible. (31561202)
AVFoundation
New Issues
* When using the TrueDepth front-facing camera on iPhone X, setting the capture device’s activeFormat to a binned video format (see AVCaptureDeviceFormat isVideoBinned) for capture and enabling delivery of camera calibration data causes the resulting AVCameraCalibrationData to contain invalid information for the intrinsicMatrix property. (34200225)
Workaround: Select an alternate capture format whose isVideoBinned property is false.
Note: Configuring a capture session using a session preset never selects binned formats.
Resolved Issues
* Stillcapturerequestsusingthe720p30videoformatwiththe depthDataDeliveryEnabled property of AVCapturePhotoSettings set to true now works correctly. (32060882)
* Depthvaluesinthenondefault160x120and160x90depthdataformatsnowreturnthe correct values. (32363942)
Certificates
Resolved Issues
* Client certificate-based authentication now works for servers using TLS 1.0 and 1.1. (33948230)
EventKit
Known Issues
* Storing data to a nondefault event store in EventKit may not work. (31335830)
FileProvider
New Issues
* Apps with a deployment target earlier than iOS 11 that subclass NSFileProviderExtension do not work on versions of iOS prior to 11. (34176623)
Foundation
Resolved Issues
* NSURLSession and NSURLConnection now load URLs correctly when the system is configured with certain PAC files. (32883776)
Known Issues
* ClientsofNSURLSessionStreamTaskthatuseanon-secureconnectionfailtoconnect when an error occurs during PAC file evaluation and the system is configured for either Web Proxy Auto Discovery (WPAD) or Proxy Automatic Configuration (PAC). A PAC evaluation failure can occur when the PAC file contains invalid JavaScript or the HTTP host serving the PAC file is unreachable. (33609198)
Workaround: Use startSecureConnection to establish a secure connection.
Location Services
Resolved Issues
* Data from an external GPS accessory is now accurately reported. (34324743)
Notifications
Resolved Issues
* Silent push notifications are processed more frequently. (33278611)
Vision
Known Issues
* VNFaceLandmarkRegion2D is currently unavailable in Swift. (33191123)
* Facial landmarks identified by the Vision framework may flicker in temporal use casessuch as video. (32406440)
Xcode
Known Issues
* Debugging a disabled Messages extension may cause the Messages app to crash. (33657938)Workaround: Enable the extension before starting the debug session.
* After a simulated iOS device starts up, it’s not possible to pull down Cover Sheet.(33274699)
Workaround: Lock and unlock the simulated device and then reopen Home screen.
[ Read All Comments ]