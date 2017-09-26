Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Releases iOS 11.0.1 Update With Fix for Exchange Email Bug [Updated]
Apple today released the first official update to its new iOS 11 operating system, iOS 11.0.1. iOS 11.0.1 comes just a week after Apple released iOS 11 to the public.
The iOS 11.0.1 update can be downloaded to all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings --> General --> Software Update.
Today's update addresses several minor bugs that have been discovered following the release of the iOS 11 golden master. According to Apple's release notes the update includes bug fixes for iPhone and iPad.
iOS 11 is a major update to the iOS operating system with a redesigned Lock screen experience, a new customizable Control Center, a new Siri voice, a redesigned App Store, and an overhauled interface for the iPad. For more info on all the new features in iOS 11, check out our iOS 11 roundup.
Update: As noted by Ars Technica, iOS 11.0.1 appears to fix an Exchange e-mail server bug that prevented many users from sending email from Outlook, Office 365, and Exchange Server email accounts. In a support document covering the feature, Apple now says customers can fix the issue by updating to iOS 11.0.1.
2 days ago at 10:06 am
An update to an update in a week, Android users can't relate.
Thanks, Craig.
Thanks, Craig.
2 days ago at 10:06 am
Is it wishful thinking to hope that it fixes the horrible battery life issues?
2 days ago at 10:05 am
Not showing up for me, iPhone 7 Plus
2 days ago at 10:05 am
Huge update size via OTA, hopefully thats a sign of many fixes and improvements.
2 days ago at 10:12 am
A patch this fast is also a sign of a rushed os11 software release /poor QA...No, it's just continued improvement over the past few weeks. Heaven forbid they continue to work on the OS for the rest of the year, and parts of next year.
2 days ago at 10:38 am
Is it wishful thinking to hope that it fixes the horrible battery life issues?
No kidding. Since upgrading my 6S to iOS 11, my battery percentage sometimes looks more like a countdown timer.
2 days ago at 10:04 am
Damn that was quick
2 days ago at 10:08 am
Useless release notes.
2 days ago at 10:22 am
Every cycle, I keep telling myself that I will not update until a few point releases in. Every cycle, I lack the basic discipline to hold off. I deserve it! :)
2 days ago at 10:22 am
A patch this fast is also a sign of a rushed os11 software release /poor QA...
Apple had to create a GM version of iOS 11 to send to manufacturing for the iPhone 8. They have been working on this 11.0.1 update longer than one week.
