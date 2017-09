Apple Releases iOS 11.0.1 Update With Fix for Exchange Email Bug [Updated]

Apple today released the first official update to its new iOS 11 operating system, iOS 11.0.1. iOS 11.0.1 comes just a week after Apple released iOS 11 to the public The iOS 11.0.1 update can be downloaded to all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings --> General --> Software Update.Today's update addresses several minor bugs that have been discovered following the release of the iOS 11 golden master. According to Apple's release notes the update includes bug fixes for iPhone and iPad.iOS 11 is a major update to the iOS operating system with a redesigned Lock screen experience, a new customizable Control Center, a new Siri voice, a redesigned App Store, and an overhauled interface for the iPad. For more info on all the new features in iOS 11, check out our iOS 11 roundup As noted by Ars Technica , iOS 11.0.1 appears to fix an Exchange e-mail server bug that prevented many users from sending email from Outlook, Office 365, and Exchange Server email accounts. In a support document covering the feature, Apple now says customers can fix the issue by updating to iOS 11.0.1.