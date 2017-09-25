Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Drops Bing Search Engine Results for Siri and Spotlight in Favor of Google
Starting today, Apple search results from Siri and Spotlight on Mac and iOS will be provided by Google rather than Microsoft's Bing. Apple announced the news in a statement that was given to TechCrunch this morning, claiming consistency across iOS and Mac devices is the reason behind the switch.
According to TechCrunch, the swap will include both web links and video results from YouTube, but web image results in Siri and Spotlight searches will continue to be provided by Bing for the time being. Google searches will use the standard search API and will provide the same search results you'd get from a Google.com search.
While Apple has used Bing for search results for things like Siri and Spotlight, Google has remained the default search engine on iOS and Mac devices. Earlier this year, reports suggested Google paid Apple nearly $3 billion to maintain its position as the default search engine on iOS devices.
The search engine swap began rolling out to users at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
Update: Microsoft has provided a statement to TechCrunch on the shift from Bing to Google.
"Switching to Google as the web search provider for Siri, Search within iOS and Spotlight on Mac will allow these services to have a consistent web search experience with the default in Safari," reads an Apple statement sent this morning. "We have strong relationships with Google and Microsoft and remain committed to delivering the best user experience possible."Prior to this morning, all results from a search conducted on Spotlight using Finder on Mac or the swipe down search bar on iOS were Bing search results, as was all search information provided by Siri. Now, when you search using Spotlight or when you ask Siri a question that ends up involving a web search, info will come from Google.
We value our relationship with Apple and look forward to continuing to parter with them in many ways, including on Bing Image Search in Siri, to provide the best experience possible for our customers. Bing has grown every year since its launch, now powering over a third of all the PC search volume in the U.S., and continues to grow worldwide. It also powers the search experiences of many other partners, including Yahoo (Verizon), AOL and Amazon, as well as the multi-lingual abilities of Twitter. As we move forward, given our work to advance the field of AI, we're confident that Bing will be at the forefront of providing a more intelligent search experience for our customers and partners.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
8 hours ago at 09:29 am
How can one change Spotlight search to use DuckDuckGo instead?
8 hours ago at 09:31 am
Honestly Bing has always returned better media results than Google and as of the past two years, more relevant search results than Google. I'm kind of disappointed to see this.
you forgot to add: said noone ever!
8 hours ago at 09:29 am
Honestly Bing has always returned better media results than Google and as of the past two years, more relevant search results than Google. I'm kind of disappointed to see this.
8 hours ago at 09:28 am
Guess Microsoft did not pay the bill and Google stepped up this year.
8 hours ago at 09:26 am
Maybe Siri stands a chance now.
8 hours ago at 09:29 am
Step one of many by Craig. Siri simply needs to be better, even more so with HomePod in the horizon.
Keep the changes rolling.
8 hours ago at 09:30 am
How about letting us choose search engine like in safari. Fine use google for predefined content but let us choose the web search!
7 hours ago at 09:42 am
Honestly Bing has always returned better media results than Google and as of the past two years, more relevant search results than Google. I'm kind of disappointed to see this.
Well, Macrumours, you've done it. You've complained officially about everything. No people in their right mind would prefer Bing over Google. Of course, I would have thought that before checking the comments.
8 hours ago at 09:32 am
About time. Bing bites.
8 hours ago at 09:26 am
Next can we use google powered search for the app store?
[ Read All Comments ]