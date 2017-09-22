Metal 2, new Apple File System, HEVC video, VR support, and Safari and Siri updates.
Hands-On With Apple's New iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
Matt went hands-on with both products to give MacRumors readers still on the fence about purchasing a chance to see them up close.
Apple's Gold iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are using a new shade of the color that's almost a meld of last year's Gold and Rose Gold shades. It's a rosier color with more red in it than past iPhone models, and it looks great paired with the glass body. The Space Gray is a darker shade that's almost similar to the Matte Black of the iPhone 7, and it too looks great with that shiny glass finish.
Because of the glass body, the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus are heavier than past iPhones, but at the same time, easier to hold, both due to small thickness increases and the grip of the glass itself.
With the new speaker enhancements, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are loud, and the True Tone display looks different, but it's not a major change over previous-generation devices.
Apple's iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are available for purchase starting today online and in Apple retail stores around the world. The iPhone 8 starts at $699, while the iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799.
Buyer's Guide: iPhone (Buy Now)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
I recently watched the conference thinking can they possibly be rehashing the IPhone 6 again and possibly getting excited about this old naff design at all? I was just waiting for the IPhone X.
The 8 is a total waste of space and shouldn’t even exist.
+ is $300 cheaper (with the exact same internals as the more expensive model)
+ has Touch ID
+ can be used one-handed
+ doesn't have a big notch cut out of top of apps, videos and photos
No one I know preordered the 8.
I'm very similar to you. I've currently have no phone and I'm waiting for the x, if it's sold out I'll buy an eight plus until the x becomes available.
I was on the iPhone 6 for three years until about a month ago. It was sluggish and I couldn’t hear people when talking on the phone. I intended to get the 8 plus for quite a while. Last month, I killed my phone a little too early when my water bottle leaked on it. I’ve been using my 4s in the meantime. This made getting the new phone today, all the more sweeter.
The 8 is a total waste of space and shouldn’t even exist.
Any way, I might go to T-Mobile and return it and hopefully can land an iPhone X on launch day, even if I get it in January, the 8 Plus is not worth it coming from a 6s Plus, I just really need a feel of a new iPhone, the iPhone 8 doesn't give me that feel.
Crazy story. I was at the apple store tonigjt and I picked up a demo 8 plus, and it was disconnected from the security cord. For 2 seconds I thought "man I could pocket this thing"
I gave it to a store associate and their eyes were wide with surprise. The guy said this is good karma. I don't believe in karma, but I said hopefully it gets me an X on release date.
I have a 6S, loved the 8, beautiful look and speed. But all I can think about is the oled screen and the dimensions of the X...
[ Read All Comments ]