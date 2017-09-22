New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Hands-On With Apple's New iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Friday September 22, 2017 4:51 pm PDT by Juli Clover
It's officially iPhone launch day, and MacRumors videographer Matt stopped by the Palo Alto Apple Store this morning to pick up some new products to test out. After running into Apple CEO Tim Cook and COO Jeff Williams, who were also hanging around the store, Matt walked away with a Space Gray iPhone 8 and a Gold iPhone 8 Plus.

Matt went hands-on with both products to give MacRumors readers still on the fence about purchasing a chance to see them up close.

Apple's Gold iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are using a new shade of the color that's almost a meld of last year's Gold and Rose Gold shades. It's a rosier color with more red in it than past iPhone models, and it looks great paired with the glass body. The Space Gray is a darker shade that's almost similar to the Matte Black of the iPhone 7, and it too looks great with that shiny glass finish.

Because of the glass body, the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus are heavier than past iPhones, but at the same time, easier to hold, both due to small thickness increases and the grip of the glass itself.

With the new speaker enhancements, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are loud, and the True Tone display looks different, but it's not a major change over previous-generation devices.

Apple's iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are available for purchase starting today online and in Apple retail stores around the world. The iPhone 8 starts at $699, while the iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799.

Bozley0621
2 days ago at 05:16 pm
I received my 8 plus this morning, and have been enjoying my new toy all day. To each their own!
dampfnudel
2 days ago at 05:02 pm
And for the rest of us, X marks the spot.
a0me
1 day ago at 05:39 am

I recently watched the conference thinking can they possibly be rehashing the IPhone 6 again and possibly getting excited about this old naff design at all? I was just waiting for the IPhone X.

The 8 is a total waste of space and shouldn’t even exist.

Except that iPhone 8:
+ is $300 cheaper (with the exact same internals as the more expensive model)
+ has Touch ID
+ can be used one-handed
+ doesn't have a big notch cut out of top of apps, videos and photos
levitynyc
2 days ago at 05:06 pm
Goddamn the X is going to be impossible to find.

No one I know preordered the 8.
Bozley0621
2 days ago at 06:17 pm

I'm very similar to you. I've currently have no phone and I'm waiting for the x, if it's sold out I'll buy an eight plus until the x becomes available.


I was on the iPhone 6 for three years until about a month ago. It was sluggish and I couldn’t hear people when talking on the phone. I intended to get the 8 plus for quite a while. Last month, I killed my phone a little too early when my water bottle leaked on it. I’ve been using my 4s in the meantime. This made getting the new phone today, all the more sweeter.
Ds6778
2 days ago at 05:04 pm
Love my 8 Plus. Really looking forward to 11.1 though.
UL2RA
2 days ago at 09:02 pm
I'm glad everyone is waiting for the X. I walked right into the store and got a new 256 GB silver 8. I was impatient and got the 7 not too long ago, but the 8 is actually a nice upgrade even from the 7. The screen is nicer, the camera is fantastic (4K @ 60 FPS is awesome), it's noticeably faster, and the glass back is gorgeous. I was having some issues with Bluetooth in my car stereo before, but it's been flawless with the 8. The speakers are loud and clear as well. People may not be as excited for the 8 as the X, but I'm quite content with it. Also, I'm not ready to give up Touch ID yet. Maybe next year. I also just ordered a wireless charging car dock so I can listen to music and charge my phone without having to plug my phone into anything at all. Very happy with this thing.
boxrick
2 days ago at 05:17 pm
I recently watched the conference thinking can they possibly be rehashing the IPhone 6 again and possibly getting excited about this old naff design at all? I was just waiting for the IPhone X.

The 8 is a total waste of space and shouldn’t even exist.
nikicampos
1 day ago at 08:46 am
I'm having buyers remorse, just got myself an iPhone 8 Plus yesterday and I can't see any real advantage/difference from my iPhone 6s Plus, the only thing is the portrait mode (kinda useless without the front camera like the iPhone X).

Any way, I might go to T-Mobile and return it and hopefully can land an iPhone X on launch day, even if I get it in January, the 8 Plus is not worth it coming from a 6s Plus, I just really need a feel of a new iPhone, the iPhone 8 doesn't give me that feel.
GrumpyMom
2 days ago at 08:49 pm

Crazy story. I was at the apple store tonigjt and I picked up a demo 8 plus, and it was disconnected from the security cord. For 2 seconds I thought "man I could pocket this thing"

I gave it to a store associate and their eyes were wide with surprise. The guy said this is good karma. I don't believe in karma, but I said hopefully it gets me an X on release date.

I have a 6S, loved the 8, beautiful look and speed. But all I can think about is the oled screen and the dimensions of the X...

Lol, I hate when evil thoughts cross my mind like that. I'm always like "Wait, wut?--Did my evil twin just possess me?" :confused: :eek: Well anyway it was good of you to call the security problem to their attention. I hope you get your X on time. Best wishes to you!
