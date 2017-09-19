New iPhones with wireless charging and glass bodies.
Apple Releases iOS 11 With Revamped Lock Screen, Fresh App Store, New Siri Voice, and Updated iPad Interface
Apple today officially released iOS 11, the newest operating system designed for the iPad, iPhone, and iPad touch. iOS 11 is available on the iPhone 5s and later, the iPad mini 2 and later, the iPad Air and later, and the 6th-generation iPod touch.
The update is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings --> General --> Software Update. It could potentially take a few minutes for the update to propagate to all users due to high demand.
iOS 11 is a major update that brings a refreshed look and feel to both the iPhone and the iPad. It introduces subtle design changes to interface elements throughout the OS, like bolder text, a new look for apps, revamped icons, and a redesigned usage experience for the Lock screen and the Control Center.
Apple has merged the Lock screen and the Notification Center, so a downwards swipe now brings up the Lock screen and notifications. The Control Center is now customizable and does more, and 3D Touch integration has been expanded.
Siri is smarter than ever and has a new, more natural voice, and Siri is now cross-device, letting the personal assistant learn more about you. Siri can also translate English into several different languages like Spanish and Chinese.
iOS 11 feels a lot different on an iPad. There's now a persistent Dock at the bottom of the display that you can bring up anytime with a swipe, and there's a new App Switcher that's similar to Mission Control on the Mac, letting you see all of your apps -- even those in split-view windows -- at a glance. Apple Pencil does more on iPad Pro, and a new Drag and Drop feature lets you drag links, images, files, and more from one app to another.
A new Files app introduces improved file management, and many apps have new features. Notes offers searchable handwriting and document scanning, Maps has lane guidance and speed limit info, Apple Music lets you see what your friends are listening to, and there are a new tools for editing Live Photos.
HomeKit now supports speakers and AirPlay 2 adds multi-room functionality, while Do Not Disturb has been expanded to encompass driving. In a future update, Apple plans to add iCloud Messages and a person-to-person Apple Pay feature.
On the iPad, there's a handy new "Flick" keyboard, while the iPhone has new one-handed keyboard options. You'll see a completely different App Store after installing iOS 11, and a whole host of apps with new capabilities thanks to ARKit and other under-the-hood improvements.
Note: When iOS 11 is installed, all older 32-bit apps will no longer launch. These are apps that have not been updated for several years, and Apple has discontinued support. Only 64-bit apps are compatible with the new update.
For a full rundown on all of the new features you'll find in iOS 11, make sure to check out our iOS 11 roundup
- How to Find Notifications in iOS 11's New Lock Screen and Cover Sheet
- How to Use and Customize Control Center in iOS 11
- Here's a Look at the First Wave of Augmented Reality ARKit Apps Hitting the iOS App Store Today
- How to Use Drag and Drop on an iPad and iPhone With iOS 11
- How to Use the New iPad Dock in iOS 11
- Drag and Drop Apps for iPad Now Widely Rolling Out on App Store
- How to Use the iPad App Switcher in iOS 11
- What's New in Maps in iOS 11: Indoor Mapping, Lane Guidance and Speed Limits
- How to Use the New Files App in iOS 11
- How to Set Your AirPods to Change Music Tracks in iOS 11
- How to Record Your iPhone or iPad Screen in iOS 11
For a full rundown on all of the new features you'll find in iOS 11, make sure to check out our iOS 11 roundup
23 hours ago at 10:13 am
Predicted Summary of this Thread:
1. It's still not out here!
2. Meh, won't update until n number of days
3. OMG IT'S THE BEST UPDATE EVAR1111!!!!
4. Great, [insert bug here] happened
And....
5. Why won't [insert 32-bit app here] work?!?!?! >:(
Thank me later
1. It's still not out here!
2. Meh, won't update until n number of days
3. OMG IT'S THE BEST UPDATE EVAR1111!!!!
4. Great, [insert bug here] happened
And....
5. Why won't [insert 32-bit app here] work?!?!?! >:(
Thank me later
21 hours ago at 12:14 pm
I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of apps suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. I fear something terrible has happened.
23 hours ago at 10:05 am
PSA: Yes. It's normal for your iPhone to get insanely hot after updating. It's doing processor-intense things like re-indexing and re-scanning your Photo library for face data.
23 hours ago at 10:11 am
SO excited! Time to put on my party wig & nipple clamps, and party like it’s 1999!
23 hours ago at 10:06 am
[insert obligatory MacRumors hot take from someone who hasn’t even installed iOS 11 yet here]
21 hours ago at 11:31 am
Been running the GM since last Thursday. So far, so good on my 7 Plus and iPad Pro 10.5.
The only thing I kind of depsise is the large font in the headers of all native apps now.
MAILBOXES
MESSAGES
SETTINGS
And so on.
I could tolerate it when it was just in the Music app, but now that's it everywhere, seems really kind of cheesy looking and a waste of screen real estate, especially on the phone.
The only thing I kind of depsise is the large font in the headers of all native apps now.
MAILBOXES
MESSAGES
SETTINGS
And so on.
I could tolerate it when it was just in the Music app, but now that's it everywhere, seems really kind of cheesy looking and a waste of screen real estate, especially on the phone.
23 hours ago at 10:23 am
Shame its the same as GM as still some bugs , was hoping they might send out a polished version.
23 hours ago at 10:05 am
It's sad, but the days of me updating right away are over. I'm hanging back a few days.
23 hours ago at 10:18 am
No It's an IOS update :)
23 hours ago at 10:04 am
That feeling when you’re bored of it already as you’ve been running the betas for 3 months.
