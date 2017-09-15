Improved Siri, Files app, major iPad upgrades, and more.
Many of Apple's New Products Remain Available for Launch Day Delivery Several Hours Into Pre-Orders
iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, Apple TV 4K, and Apple Watch Series 3 models became available for pre-order at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time today, and many of the new products remain available for launch day delivery over five hours later.
iPhone 8 is slated for September 22 delivery in every color and storage size on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint, for example, while only a few T-Mobile and SIM-free configurations have slipped to up to 3-4 week shipping estimates.
iPhone 8 Plus supplies are slightly more constrained, but even the larger smartphone remains estimated for September 22 delivery in several colors and storage sizes on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint.
Supplies may vary by model, but based on shipping estimates, demand may be skewing towards T-Mobile or SIM-free models in Space Gray or Gold. Silver and Sprint appear to be least the popular color and carrier respectively at this point.
Quite a few models remain available for launch day delivery in other countries too, such as Australia, Canada, Spain, and Singapore.
Back in the United States, customers can still order an Apple TV 4K with 32GB storage with September 22 delivery. The 64GB model has slipped to a 2-3 week shipping estimate on Apple.com.
Apple Watch Series 3 is the most constrained new product of all. Shipping estimates for many case and band combinations with GPS + Cellular have slipped to up to 4-5 weeks in the United States and elsewhere. Quite a few Wi-Fi and GPS only versions, including some Nike+ models, remain available for launch day delivery.
iPhone X pre-orders begin Friday, October 27.
1 day ago at 05:20 am
Let’s hope the same is said for the iPhone X pre-order day!
Lol. That thing will sell out in five seconds!
1 day ago at 05:23 am
But but but.... everyone on MR says they're overpriced and don't offer enough to make it worth buying. I'm sure they won't bother buying since they suck so bad. :rolleyes:
1 day ago at 05:33 am
I'm glad to hear people are not buying a slightly improved 6S as frantically as they used to.
1 day ago at 05:23 am
I think macrumourites on the forums might be lying about not buying the X ;)
1 day ago at 05:34 am
Why do you care if people buy it or not? It's not your money.
1 day ago at 05:39 am
iPhone 8 is not enough for me to upgrade from my 6 and the X is way too much money for a phone. I don't want to unlock my phone with my face...
1 day ago at 05:38 am
Thats probably because. Everything is fundamentally flawed. iWatch has 18 battery. aTV is twice the price it should be and the phone is exactly the same as it has been for the last 4 years and if you want the X SAMSUNG DOES IT BETTER.
1 day ago at 05:38 am
I ordered the 8+ because i need a better camera than my 6s, but I'm tempted to cancel and wait until next yr. However, if I don't like it, I'll just return it and keep my 6s for a few more yrs. I've soured on the X, the more I see of the Notch the more I think it'll drive me crazy and there's nothing in it, for me, that justify it's ridiculous price. I wish I liked Android, if I did, I'd get the Galaxy S8 - that is my favorite phone - other than I hate Android.
1 day ago at 05:19 am
Let’s hope the same is said for the iPhone X pre-order day!
1 day ago at 05:23 am
I should have slept through the night and just ordered this morning. Now I'm tired for no reason. Wish I could know this was the case before sitting up half the night. Ha.
