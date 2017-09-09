New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button. New iPhone 8 models also expected.
KGI: All iPhone X Colors Will Have Black Bezels to Ensure 'Better Aesthetic Design'
KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has a new prediction about how Apple will design the front of the "iPhone X." Kuo believes that no matter the color of the device's casing, the front bezels will be black. This will ensure "better aesthetic design," hiding the front-facing camera sensors on the iPhone X's notch, which would otherwise stand out as little black dots on a white bezel.
This means that instead of white bezels on a silver or gold iPhone X (as seen above), Kuo argues that black bezels on every version of the new smartphone will better blend into the 5.8-inch OLED display and sensor notch. The iPhone X is expected to come in a limited number of colors, including silver, "blush gold", and black.
The same report highlights the "biggest selling point" of the new OLED iPhone X -- 3D sensing -- including a break down of all the components that will be working together on the front-facing sensor bar. From left to right there's the structured light receiver, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, front camera, and structured light transmitter. Kuo noted that the ambient light sensor is not directly required for 3D sensing, although it can help to improve 3D sensing performance in some capacity.
The report further breaks down these sensors, and offers an analysis of the source of each module. The structured light transmitter module was made by LG Innotek, includes a vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser designed by Lumentum, and has half a dozen other individual components: epitaxial wafers, diffractive optical element, wafer level optical, filter, and active alignment equipment.
The report closes with predictions for some of the most popular and "important" applications for 3D sensing: using facial recognition software to replace fingerprint recognition, and a "better selfie user experience." The official reveal of the iPhone X is just three days away, with Apple's event in Cupertino set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. local time on September 12.
This means that instead of white bezels on a silver or gold iPhone X (as seen above), Kuo argues that black bezels on every version of the new smartphone will better blend into the 5.8-inch OLED display and sensor notch. The iPhone X is expected to come in a limited number of colors, including silver, "blush gold", and black.
The same report highlights the "biggest selling point" of the new OLED iPhone X -- 3D sensing -- including a break down of all the components that will be working together on the front-facing sensor bar. From left to right there's the structured light receiver, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, front camera, and structured light transmitter. Kuo noted that the ambient light sensor is not directly required for 3D sensing, although it can help to improve 3D sensing performance in some capacity.
The report further breaks down these sensors, and offers an analysis of the source of each module. The structured light transmitter module was made by LG Innotek, includes a vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser designed by Lumentum, and has half a dozen other individual components: epitaxial wafers, diffractive optical element, wafer level optical, filter, and active alignment equipment.
The report closes with predictions for some of the most popular and "important" applications for 3D sensing: using facial recognition software to replace fingerprint recognition, and a "better selfie user experience." The official reveal of the iPhone X is just three days away, with Apple's event in Cupertino set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. local time on September 12.
Related Roundup: iPhone X
Tags: KGI Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo
Tags: KGI Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo
Top Rated Comments(View all)
2 days ago at 01:28 pm
The Silver iPhone X will be the best throwback to the original iPhone having a black front instead of white:
2 days ago at 01:33 pm
"Black Front" as it looks more uniform and will hide that notch better. In black, the notch disappears into the display when switched off.
Blush Gold with black front.
Blush Gold with black front.
2 days ago at 01:11 pm
As I and many others have said, and having a white bezel wouldn’t make sense and would look terrible. Its why I’ve been annoyed at the persistent use of the white bezeled iPhone dummy, it’s misleading to people just as calling it the ‘iPhone 8’ was.
2 days ago at 01:14 pm
Hopefully this means that one day I can get my dream combination: Product Red without the white front.
2 days ago at 01:51 pm
Yep. Looks like a Samsung Galaxy.Except for the display, the radius of the corners, the fact that the screen doesn't curve over the edges, the camera on the back, and the speaker holes on the bottom, and the cutout.
Other than all of those, it looks kinda like it.
2 days ago at 01:19 pm
Awesome! It'll also be interesting to see what color the Apple logos and camera bumps are.
There's an image floating around in which all the camera bumps are black and all the logos are white (regardless of the device's main color) which I modified to look more like what I'd like to see:
Although it occurs to me that if they're going to keep the bezels black on all devices, they'll probably do the same thing with the bumps to better hide the cameras, mic, and flash.
There's an image floating around in which all the camera bumps are black and all the logos are white (regardless of the device's main color) which I modified to look more like what I'd like to see:
Although it occurs to me that if they're going to keep the bezels black on all devices, they'll probably do the same thing with the bumps to better hide the cameras, mic, and flash.
2 days ago at 01:15 pm
I agree, no need for different color bezels.
2 days ago at 01:14 pm
iPhone X 128GB Blush Gold, let's go :D
2 days ago at 01:33 pm
Let's hope/assume the status bar background is also kept black.
2 days ago at 01:13 pm
Just like it would have been better on the white iPhone 4 - 7. Loved the white 3GS.
[ Read All Comments ]