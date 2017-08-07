New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
What's New in iOS 11 Beta 5: iCloud Messages Delayed, New Icons, Control Center Music Changes and More
We've outlined all of the changes Apple has made to iOS 11 in the fifth update in the video and the post below.
- Messages in iCloud - Apple's iCloud Messages feature, which allows iMessages to be stored in iCloud to free up space on an iOS or Mac device, has been removed in iOS 11 beta 5. Apple says the feature will be re-released in a future update to iOS 11, suggesting there are no plans to add it back to the version of iOS 11 that will launch in September alongside new iOS devices. It's not clear why the iCloud Messages feature has been removed or exactly when it'll come back.
- Control Center Music Icon - The Music app in the Control Center has been redesigned with a new pulsating indicator that lists nearby audio sources like AirPods, speakers, and AirPlay devices. When the indicator is tapped, it opens up a list of sources that can be quickly selected, making it easier to connect to audio devices or AirPlay content to a television.
- Settings - The icon for the Settings app has been tweaked. Instead of a gray background, it has a black background, making the gears more prominent.
- Camera - The icon for the Camera app has also been subtly tweaked, introducing a simpler design that does away with the two lines that used to be present.
- Screen Recording - When recording your iPhone or iPad screen, the indicator bar that lets you know recording is taking place is now red instead of blue, making it more prominent.
iOS 11 beta 5 is limited to developers at the current time, but Apple will likely introduce the changes in a fourth public beta that we expect to see later this week.
Control Center really looks like a cluster****At the first glance, yes. But after some hours you appreciate its compactness
- Camera - The icon for the Camera app has also been subtly tweaked, introducing a simpler design that does away with the two lines that used to be present.No more lines on the camera icon?! :mad: Well, that's it; Android, here I come!
Control Center really looks like a cluster****
Personal preference. It's definitely a radical visual change. I definitely appreciate the single page and the customizability. I really wish you could rearrange the order of the default icons. I'd love to be able to customize the position of everything (i.e. place music controls at bottom right corner, etc)
Well, this one I do not like very much. Had 13% and now I am not allowed to use my flash/torch light.
I agree. Also the ability to rearrange in Control Center, without switching to Settings, would be great.
She can still stay in beta without updating because I don't know if Apple forces people to update with the new beta versions.The betas expire, I wouldn't rely on staying on an old beta long term.
