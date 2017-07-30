New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
iPhone 8 Infrared Face Detection and General Device Design Revealed in HomePod Firmware
Late last week, Apple released early firmware for its HomePod smart speaker, which won't be launching to the public until December. HomePod will run a version of iOS, and the firmware released by Apple corresponds to iOS 11.0.2.
One iOS developer has dug into the firmware and discovered that it also contains hints of what we can expect for other devices. Most importantly, the firmware includes numerous references to infrared face detection within the BiometricKit framework that is currently home to Touch ID authentication, supporting claims that the iPhone 8 will rely at least in part on facial recognition. Developer Steven Troughton-Smith has also confirmed these discoveries.
Within BiometricKit are new "FaceDetect" methods addressing such circumstances as faces being too close or too far from the camera, the presence of multiple faces, and more.
Other references point to infrared capture in BiometricKit, pointing toward the rumored infrared sensors on the front of the iPhone being involved in capturing images for authentication, rather than using visible light through a traditional camera.
Various references point toward the code name for this functionality being "Pearl," while the code name for the iPhone 8 is "D22." The iOS 11.0.2 HomePod firmware also includes a glyph for this D22 device representing an iPhone that looks much like the rumored iPhone 8, featuring a full-front display with a notch cut out at the top for the earpiece and sensors.
The iPhone 8 is expected to debut around the usual September timeframe, but availability may be delayed somewhat due to production difficulties. Apple has reportedly been trying to incorporate Touch ID fingerprint sensing beneath the device's display, but some rumors have suggested Apple has had difficulty achieving that goal and may instead switch to facial recognition for authentication purposes.
One iOS developer has dug into the firmware and discovered that it also contains hints of what we can expect for other devices. Most importantly, the firmware includes numerous references to infrared face detection within the BiometricKit framework that is currently home to Touch ID authentication, supporting claims that the iPhone 8 will rely at least in part on facial recognition. Developer Steven Troughton-Smith has also confirmed these discoveries.
Within BiometricKit are new "FaceDetect" methods addressing such circumstances as faces being too close or too far from the camera, the presence of multiple faces, and more.
Other references point to infrared capture in BiometricKit, pointing toward the rumored infrared sensors on the front of the iPhone being involved in capturing images for authentication, rather than using visible light through a traditional camera.
Various references point toward the code name for this functionality being "Pearl," while the code name for the iPhone 8 is "D22." The iOS 11.0.2 HomePod firmware also includes a glyph for this D22 device representing an iPhone that looks much like the rumored iPhone 8, featuring a full-front display with a notch cut out at the top for the earpiece and sensors.
The iPhone 8 is expected to debut around the usual September timeframe, but availability may be delayed somewhat due to production difficulties. Apple has reportedly been trying to incorporate Touch ID fingerprint sensing beneath the device's display, but some rumors have suggested Apple has had difficulty achieving that goal and may instead switch to facial recognition for authentication purposes.
Related Roundup: iPhone 8
Top Rated Comments(View all)
23 hours ago at 07:29 pm
Personally, if there is only face detection and no Touch ID on the new phone I plan to hold on to my 7 Plus another year. No interest in swiping my face for Apple Pay.
23 hours ago at 07:32 pm
I wonder how facial detection will work (if at all) in low light situations. I can't see how it would be much use.Low light doesn't matter. It uses infrared...the device emits its own IR light.
22 hours ago at 07:40 pm
So the cutout on the top is final. Hope Apple make it like this on the white front.
22 hours ago at 08:25 pm
Can't see this being a hit with muslim women.
23 hours ago at 07:28 pm
Exciting. A solid leak.
22 hours ago at 07:38 pm
*please have Touch ID, please have Touch ID, please have Touch ID*
23 hours ago at 07:31 pm
Hope it's not touch id replacement. Only 6 weeks to go. i am very excited about this launch :)
22 hours ago at 08:05 pm
“Double down on secrecy” - Tim Cook
Gives image in firmware
Gives image in firmware
23 hours ago at 07:33 pm
Thank god this design is finally confirmed. Will be willing to give the "Face-ID" a chance, hopefully it's as fast and accurate as Touch-ID is now.
22 hours ago at 07:44 pm
Wow, what a huge leak. Right out of Apple themselves. All but confirmed. Personally, think that's gonna be a real nice design in terms of percentage of screen coverage. And I have a feeling the fit and finish will be spectacular, or at least I hope so. I'm hyped.
[ Read All Comments ]