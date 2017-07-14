New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
iOS 11 Will Expand Your iPhone's NFC Capabilities Beyond Apple Pay in Several Ways
Similar to Apple Pay, iPhone users are prompted with a "Ready to Scan" dialog box. After holding the iPhone near an item with an NFC tag, a checkmark displays on screen if a product is detected. An app with Core NFC could then provide users with information about that product contained within the tag.
A customer shopping at a grocery store could hold an iPhone near a box of crackers, for example, and receive detailed information about their nutritional values, price history, recipe ideas, and so forth. Or, at a museum, a visitor could hold an iPhone near an exhibit to receive detailed information about it.
Core NFC will expand the iPhone's NFC chip capabilities beyond simply Apple Pay in several other ways.
Cybersecurity company WISeKey, for example, today announced that its CapSeal smart tag will now support iPhone thanks to Core NFC. CapSeal smart tags are primarily used for authentication, tracking, and anti-counterfeiting on products like wine bottles. Many other companies offer similar solutions.
When placed on a bottle of spirit or a bottle of lubricant oil, for instance, and tapped by an NFC phone, the chip is able to securely authenticate and track the bottle like an ePassport does. It offers the same certified security level. It also allows the brand to broadcast personalized messages to the phone-holder detecting whether the bottle has been open or not.Core NFC is currently supported by the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and the framework is read-only for NFC tags of types 1 through 5 that contain data in the NFC Data Exchange Format (NDEF).
Developers interested in learning more can read Apple's documentation or watch the Introducing Core NFC session from WWDC 2017.
Welcome to the future. No more bulky pockets full of crap.
Does that mean that banks could use the NFC to pay for stuff contactlessly, just like Android?
They already have that... it's called ApplePay.
Your phone communicating with remote sensors/beacons = just another way to be hacked.
The more you can interact with a given environment the more that environment can interact with you.
may as well use a pay phone in the woods
Those are the first two phones to have the hardware.
(I.e. the first two to support ApplePay as well)
"A customer shopping at a grocery store could hold an iPhone near a box of crackers, for example, and receive detailed information about their nutritional values...."
Or I could just pick up the box and read the nutrition label. Maybe the phone will reinforce how bad or good something is for you.
Apple Pay cannot use it passively, you need to launch the wallet first.
Absolutely incorrect. If you take a locked iPhone and hold it to an NFC reader waiting for payment, Wallet will launch with your primary card ready for Touch ID without pushing a button.
I do it literally every day at the gas station.
