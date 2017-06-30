New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Here's How iOS 11's Do Not Disturb While Driving Feature Works
Do Not Disturb While Driving was enabled in the second developer beta of iOS 11, and is available now for developers and public beta testers. We went hands-on with the feature to give MacRumors readers an idea of how it works.
An extension of the existing Do Not Disturb feature that blocks incoming notifications during set times, such as while you're asleep, Do Not Disturb While Driving can be set to come on automatically, when connected to a car's Bluetooth, or manually.
With the automatic setting, Do Not Disturb While Driving will turn on whenever your iPhone detects the acceleration of a vehicle, an option that could be inconvenient when you're a passenger (though you can toggle it off in this situation). The Bluetooth setting turns the feature on whenever your phone connects to your car's Bluetooth, an ideal setting if you're the only person who drives your vehicle, and manually, as the name suggests, lets you turn it on from the Control Center.
While active, Do Not Disturb While Driving will mute incoming phone calls, notifications, and text messages, and your iPhone's screen will stay dark. For texts, there is an option to send your contacts a message that lets them know you're driving and will get back to them later. In an emergency, a person who is attempting to contact you via text while you're driving can break through Do Not Disturb by sending a second "urgent" message. The auto reply can be customized and turned on for all contacts, or specific groups like favorites or recents.
Phone calls are allowed so long as an iPhone is connected to a car's Bluetooth or a hands-free accessory, allowing you to respond without needing to pick up your phone. If not connected to Bluetooth or a compatible accessory, calls will be blocked like text messages and notifications.
Do Not Disturb While Driving is a fully optional feature that drivers can choose not to use or can toggle off at any time, but it's an important new safety feature that you should consider turning on to cut down on distractions.
For parents of teenagers, there's also a specific restriction setting (General --> Restrictions --> Do Not Disturb While Driving) that prevents Do Not Disturb settings from being changed, so you can make sure children are driving safely.
Are we that stupid nowadays that we need an app that will remind us that using a phone while driving can be dangerous?
I dont need this, I just use my common sense.
They should make it DEFAULT on all iphones thus reducing car accidents.
Many people just can't put down the iphone during drives.
Thank you Apple.
This is the biggest problem with this. Since the computer can't know if the device is being used by the passenger or driver, government will eventually force the phone to be disabled at all times while the device is in motion to "save the children".
So no, I don't and will never support this no matter how many crazy idiots claim it improves safety. There are lots of ways to die, and the only way to stop them all is for the government to lock each person in a padded room with automatic light based on time of day, no electric outlets, TV turned to the government channel, and finally to push liquid nutrients under the door. You would sleep on the floor so you don't fall too far. And even with all of this, I'll bet some people will find a way to die.
Dying is a perfectly normal way for nature to get rid of idiots. We should let nature do its job.
Any thoughts for the people who are killed by the actions of the irresponsible people? Or are you just going to blame them for leaving their homes at all?
When a truck crashes onto you or your sons and leaves you or your sons paraplegic, you will thank nature.
In some respects, yes, certain drivers are stupid. They choose to disregard driving laws and become distracted with their phone with text messages and other media while they're driving, potentially causing a risk for accidents on the roadway. At least with do not disturb, those who choose to utilize this feature, is a tool that can help prevent those who are tempted to look at their device while driving.
Give credit where credit is due, at least Apple thinking about other drivers on the roadway and putting a feature out there that least is an option to take advantage of for safety precautions.
Holy smokes, while I agree with your concern for privacy and anonymity, as someone who was taken away from a car accident by ambulance, I can't agree with your last couple of lines. I was in the passenger seat of a work vehicle when someone texting while driving cut the driver off in a full line of moving traffic (taking a left into a parking lot from a stop) setting the vehicle on fire and us into the shoulder of the road. Glad it wasn't the way I went out.
i hate all this safety crap for cars now. cars have always had distractions. Screens make it even easier many times but crippling them makes them worse. Like CarPlay in chevy doesn't let you scroll through much music. None of this stuff takes any consideration for the passenger into play either. i want full control of the screen and phone at all times.... and no stupid warnings on my car screen telling me to operate it responsibly every time i start the carPlease read the article. It's optional for the driver and passenger. Read don't rant. Remember, only you can prevent forest fires. :D
Pretty sure GPS doesn't magically know if you're the driver or a passenger.Pretty sure it's optional. Pretty sure the article specifically addresses the passenger.:)
