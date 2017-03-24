Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Hands-On With Apple's New (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7
Apple's new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and 7 Plus went on sale online and in retail stores around the world today, and after a short wait in line, we managed to get our hands on one of the new devices.
Made from a matte red aluminum, the red iPhone 7 is super pigmented and bright in real life, but aside from its snazzy new casing, it's identical to existing devices. Check out the video below for our detailed look at Apple's first red iPhone.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
The new red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus can be purchased from the online Apple Store and in retail locations, where supplies seem to be plentiful. There were lines at many stores around the country, however, so it could potentially sell out.
Prices for the red iPhone 7 start at $749, with the device available in 128 and 256GB capacities. Pricing for the red iPhone 7 Plus starts at $869.
The new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are available in the United States and dozens of other countries today, and by the end of March, the device will be available in more than 40 countries and regions.
Made from a matte red aluminum, the red iPhone 7 is super pigmented and bright in real life, but aside from its snazzy new casing, it's identical to existing devices. Check out the video below for our detailed look at Apple's first red iPhone.
The new red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus can be purchased from the online Apple Store and in retail locations, where supplies seem to be plentiful. There were lines at many stores around the country, however, so it could potentially sell out.
Prices for the red iPhone 7 start at $749, with the device available in 128 and 256GB capacities. Pricing for the red iPhone 7 Plus starts at $869.
The new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are available in the United States and dozens of other countries today, and by the end of March, the device will be available in more than 40 countries and regions.
Related Roundup: iPhone 7
Top Rated Comments(View all)
2 days ago at 02:13 pm
It's like an iPhone. But red!
2 days ago at 02:19 pm
Would have looked better with a black front.
2 days ago at 02:37 pm
It's red and white because Product Red has the red and white theme.
Yes, red and black is fancy too. But that's why it's red and white.
Yes, red and black is fancy too. But that's why it's red and white.
2 days ago at 02:31 pm
Check out the video below for our detailed look at Apple's first red iPhone.Thanks but I've seen a photo - I think I got it. ;)
2 days ago at 02:39 pm
Why wouldn't you just wait until september?Tim's pipeline is too full
2 days ago at 02:20 pm
I prefer the black borders around the front instead of white. Even red in the front would be better than just plain white for me.
2 days ago at 02:24 pm
Really puts the "red" in boRED design :p
2 days ago at 03:01 pm
If it has black front, then people will complain that it should have a white front.
2 days ago at 02:58 pm
Do we really need a hands on video for a phone that is a different color? Jet RED! Apple could do so much more with a special edition like this, but they took the easiest method and didn't put any additional design into it.
2 days ago at 02:43 pm
Why wouldn't you just wait until september?
Is there truly a consumer that was holding off on buying an iphone 7 because of the lack of RED?
Buying a Red 7 now doesn't mean one can't buy an 8 in September.
[ Read All Comments ]