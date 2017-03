Recap: Everything Apple Announced Today in Under 3 Minutes

Apple didn't hold an official event to make major announcements this week, but there was a mini press release extravaganza that saw the company introduce new hardware products, a new app, and improvements to existing devices.A new 9.7-inch iPad debuted with an impressively low $329 price point, and there's now a red aluminum iPhone 7 . New Apple Watch bands are out, there are iPhone cases in new colors, Apple is about to release an app for making videos, and the iPhone SE and the iPad mini 4 got new minimum storage tiers and pricing drops.We've recapped everything Apple announced today in the video below, and we've rounded up all of our new product coverage.While we saw new devices today, there's still quite a bit on the horizon. The much-rumored ~10-inch iPad with a revamped design has yet to make an appearance, and we're still awaiting a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro , too, along with Kaby Lake Macs and the highly anticipated iPhone 8 With no event coming up in the near future, we may be waiting until June's Worldwide Developers Conference or the fall to see many of these new releases but make sure to keep an eye on MacRumors for the latest rumors on Apple's launch plans.