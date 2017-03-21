Recap: Everything Apple Announced Today in Under 3 Minutes

New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Tuesday March 21, 2017 2:51 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple didn't hold an official event to make major announcements this week, but there was a mini press release extravaganza that saw the company introduce new hardware products, a new app, and improvements to existing devices.

A new 9.7-inch iPad debuted with an impressively low $329 price point, and there's now a red aluminum iPhone 7. New Apple Watch bands are out, there are iPhone cases in new colors, Apple is about to release an app for making videos, and the iPhone SE and the iPad mini 4 got new minimum storage tiers and pricing drops.

We've recapped everything Apple announced today in the video below, and we've rounded up all of our new product coverage.


- Apple Debuts New 9.7-Inch iPad With A9 Chip to Replace iPad Air 2, Starting at $329

- iPad Mini 4 With 128GB of Storage Now Starts at $399 as 32GB Model Discontinued

- Apple Unveils Special Edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

- Apple Announces Video Creation iOS App 'Clips'

- Apple Doubles iPhone SE Storage to 32GB and 128GB

- Apple Watch Gets New Striped Woven Nylon, Classic Buckle, and Standalone Nike Sport Bands

- Apple Launches New Silicone and Leather iPhone 7 Case Colors

- Apple Discontinues iPad Mini 2

- Swift Playgrounds Now Available in Five Additional Languages

While we saw new devices today, there's still quite a bit on the horizon. The much-rumored ~10-inch iPad with a revamped design has yet to make an appearance, and we're still awaiting a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, too, along with Kaby Lake Macs and the highly anticipated iPhone 8.

With no event coming up in the near future, we may be waiting until June's Worldwide Developers Conference or the fall to see many of these new releases but make sure to keep an eye on MacRumors for the latest rumors on Apple's launch plans.
Santabean2000
21 hours ago at 03:01 pm
So much, yet so little. With every release, there is just less and less to get excited about.

This 'pipeline' Tim keeps talking about is just a sewer right now.
Chones cajones
21 hours ago at 03:03 pm
So, in summation, nothing of any interest at all.
yaxomoxay
21 hours ago at 02:53 pm
Three minutes is way more than enough.
macbeta
21 hours ago at 03:01 pm
No pro anything. I was hoping for something a little more than coloured watch bands and minor bump updates to 3 year old products. I guess they really just spending all their focus on the new campus or something. For such a large rich company, I would have expected at least regular bumps on things like the macs. The words of Phill still ring in my ears "Can't innovate my ass". Maybe? but they sure cant produce regular updates other than new coloured stuff.
Steve121178
21 hours ago at 03:02 pm
Underwhelming and not that exciting. This is starting to sound all too familiar.
keysofanxiety
21 hours ago at 03:13 pm
People quickly forget this was just mentioned by Apple as store maintenance.

Sure, you're welcome to complain about Macs not being updated. However it's a bit foolish to have expected anything from today but bumped storage and a few minor updates. History alone could tell you that.
Derekuda
21 hours ago at 03:06 pm
Oh...my goodness! I want to see Apples stock just take a giant dive after these suck announcements, and furthermore I want Tim Cook gone.....FOREVER!
AppleScruff1
18 hours ago at 05:47 pm

I find the complainers interesting. Apple is a company. It is a public company with stock. It has to do quarterly reports. It grows at >20% per year. It has a P/E under 17 which is less than 20+8. It has room to go up on a P/E basis alone. The admitted marginal improvements in mature products acknowledged, it is an ANNUITY. There is no end in sight. Devices become functionally obsolete and "need" to be replaced at a rate. ~2 years for a phone, ~4 years for a pad, ~4-6 years for a Mac. Apple simply adjusted to the reality of its market. It even changed its name! It has significant user base growth!


Great for the non stockholding consumer! I'm sure profit and growth are the major concerns for Joe Consumer.
[doublepost=1490143812][/doublepost]

interesting the new iPad still has a headphone jack...


You can only have so much courage.
PabloSRT8
21 hours ago at 03:10 pm
Tim Cook is the new Gil Amelio...
joy.757
21 hours ago at 03:24 pm
Wow, I completely missed these announcements. Nothing here of interest to me though. We need new Macs.
