Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Has a Redesigned Fingerprint ID Solution For the iPhone 8
Apple's upcoming "iPhone 8" is expected to feature a virtual home button embedded in the display, but questions persist over the role of Touch ID in such a radical redesign, as conflicting reports from analysts, rumors of biometric alternatives, and Apple patents abound.
Today, DigiTimes cited industry sources claiming that an Apple-designed "built-in fingerprint sensor device" is indeed on the way, and will replace the traditional capacitive touch technology known as Touch ID.
Apple has selected neither Synaptics' Natural ID touch fingerprint sensor nor Qualcomm's Sense ID fingerprint technology for its new OLED iPhones, and decided to use its own Authentec algorithm combined with Privaris glass identification technology to redesign a new fingerprint ID solution, according to industry sources.Apple's Touch ID fingerprint sensor technology originally came from AuthenTec, which Cupertino acquired in 2012, while the Privaris reference harks back to a patent portfolio Apple bought from the closed biometric security firm in June 2015 that included dozens of patents relating to fingerprint and touchscreen technology, including – in at least one example – the ability to use a touchscreen and fingerprint reader at the same time.
DigiTimes has sources within Apple's supply chain, but it has a mixed track record at reporting on Apple's unannounced product plans, so this latest report should be treated with caution. That said, additional claims made in the article potentially clarify mixed messages regarding production timelines for this year's iPhone line-up:
Apple's in-house developed fingerprint ID solution will be fabricated at TSMC's 12-inch line using 65nm process technology, said the sources, adding that production for the new OLED iPhone is unlikely to start until September due to the redesigned fingerprint ID solution.Information gathered previously by other sources from the supply chain suggested that Apple plans to ramp up iPhone 8 production in June, because that would allow Apple to work out any manufacturing issues in the design and lead to better supply in preparation for a September launch.
However, according to DigiTimes' sources, Apple will enter volume production in July only for "two other new iPhones, which will retain LCD for their displays" – suggesting reports of an early summer ramp-up relate exclusively to the two "S" cycle iPhones that Apple is also rumored to be launching this year. What that could mean for the fate of the "iPhone 8" remains unclear, but not starting production until September would leave supplies limited for a fall launch.
Finally, the report goes on to claim that the tenth-anniversary edition iPhone will use "biometric authentication systems such as ultrasound", adding to the possible mix of facial recognition and iris scanning technologies also rumored to be in the works. Apart from the edge-to-edge display supplied by Samsung, other features more widely expected for the "iPhone 8" include some form of wireless charging and a glass body.
Tag: Touch ID
Top Rated Comments(View all)
If they can't put it in the display I'm all for it on the back like the pixel and likely the S8. But put it in the top corner opposite the camera. That is a more natural spot to reach than the middle.
I don't think anything about the fingerprint sensor being on the back is convenient or natural. There are literally thousands of times I have unlocked my phone using touch ID while it is sitting on my desk or a table, something not possible with the sensor on the back. The front is the way to go, in my opinion.
iphone 7 and 7s to justeify the primium price of the REAL new phone, not that 4 YEARS iphone design with the 720p display! ,
just like the macbook pro without the touch bar that is for the peaple who "NEED" a macbook air, a trick to make tou belive that the macbook pro start at 1299, while the REAL one with the toch bar start AT 1499!
insted of selling the touch bar from 1299 like thay should be from the start,
lets procced,
32 to 128 gb on all devices, 150$ to 450$!!! watch bands,
seperated ipad cover that cost more than 100$ both, and cancel the 69 leather ones,
apple pencil 100$ and magic trackped 129$ up from 79$,
and icloud, from 200gb to 1tb, what ABOUT 500gb option?!
there is NOTHING in the middle anymore with that company, trying to sqeeze every single pany from you by manipulaiting you to upgrade every single time on everything!!!
steve jobs was so SIMPLE... ipad - 499,599,699 ---- 16,32,64
iphone - 199,299,399---16,32,64
and so on on everything
in this days, apple makes a polish black iphone and sells it ONLY in 128, why?! why not give all the optins to every costumer??? why trying to sqeeze the penny from each and every one of your costumers while you have 250 billion in cash?? where is the --- "lets try to answer every need of ALL of our costumers and lower the product price as much as we can without affecting the quality, and i dont care how you will do it" approach?? NOW, it all about the money with them!
You do remember Steve Jobs is the same guy that charged iPod touch users to upgrade to the newest software, right? Don't think he wasn't squeezing out all those pennies as well.
I find the iPhone rumours tediously dull. I'd enjoy the iPhone reveal a lot more not knowing what was going to be in it, but ever year we've basically seen every single part of it leak first - no wonder it's not a surprise.
But hey, it's a rumours site, that's cool, I know people like this sort of stuff - I just wish the brilliant notifications could be split up so I can see when new Mac hardware is due, macOS updates launch and all that jazz without every iPhone part and rumour too.
(P.S. I also find all the iPhone rumours painfully obvious anyway. If Touch ID is removed with an in-screen solution then obviously a software animation will direct you to where you press your finger when touch ID input is required. The lightning to USB-C cable is now a no brainer too.)
iphone 7 and 7s to justeify the primium price of the REAL new phone, not that 4 YEARS iphone design with the 720p display! ,
just like the macbook pro without the touch bar that is for the peaple who "NEED" a macbook air, a trick to make tou belive that the macbook pro start at 1299, while the REAL one with the toch bar start AT 1499!
insted of selling the touch bar from 1299 like thay should be from the start,
lets procced,
32 to 128 gb on all devices, 150$ to 450$!!! watch bands,
seperated ipad cover that cost more than 100$ both, and cancel the 69 leather ones,
apple pencil 100$ and magic trackped 129$ up from 79$,
and icloud, from 200gb to 1tb, what ABOUT 500gb option?!
there is NOTHING in the middle anymore with that company, trying to sqeeze every single pany from you by manipulaiting you to upgrade every single time on everything!!!
steve jobs was so SIMPLE... ipad - 499,599,699 ---- 16,32,64
iphone - 199,299,399---16,32,64
and so on on everything
in this days, apple makes a polish black iphone and sells it ONLY in 128, why?! why not give all the optins to every costumer??? why trying to sqeeze the penny from each and every one of your costumers while you have 250 billion in cash?? where is the --- "lets try to answer every need of ALL of our costumers and lower the product price as much as we can without affecting the quality, and i dont care how you will do it" approach?? NOW, it all about the money with them!
Don't like it, don't buy it. There's plenty of decent competition out there. Personally I think Apple make great products. Myself and many others are perfectly satisfied with our purchases and believe it or not, there are a lot of people who love the new MacBook Pro.
If they can't put it in the display I'm all for it on the back like the pixel and likely the S8. But put it in the top corner opposite the camera. That is a more natural spot to reach than the middle.
This would suck. you would have to reach to high to get to touch ID. The below image shows where it gets tricky to reach in terms of just the screen. The problem increases with the size of the device. So even if this is device is the same as the 6, having touch ID higher than the actual screen would make the stretch far too great for the majority of users.
just like the macbook pro without the touch bar that is for the peaple who "NEED" a macbook air, a trick to make tou belive that the macbook pro start at 1299, while the REAL one with the toch bar start AT 1499!
insted of selling the touch bar from 1299 like thay should be from the start,
lets procced,
32 to 128 gb on all devices, 150$ to 450$!!! watch bands,
seperated ipad cover that cost more than 100$ both, and cancel the 69 leather ones,
apple pencil 100$ and magic trackped 129$ up from 79$,
and icloud, from 200gb to 1tb, what ABOUT 500gb option?!
there is NOTHING in the middle anymore with that company, trying to sqeeze every single pany from you by manipulaiting you to upgrade every single time on everything!!!
steve jobs was so SIMPLE... ipad - 499,599,699 ---- 16,32,64
iphone - 199,299,399---16,32,64
and so on on everything
in this days, apple makes a polish black iphone and sells it ONLY in 128, why?! why not give all the optins to every costumer??? why trying to sqeeze the penny from each and every one of your costumers while you have 250 billion in cash?? where is the --- "lets try to answer every need of ALL of our costumers and lower the product price as much as we can without affecting the quality, and i dont care how you will do it" approach?? NOW, it all about the money with them!
[ Read All Comments ]