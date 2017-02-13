Kanex's MultiSync Foldable Travel Keyboard Now Available

Kanex today announced that its MultiSync Foldable Travel Keyboard is now available for purchase following its introduction at CES 2017 last month.
The universal keyboard, compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows devices, features an ergonomic V-shape layout with a foldable and compact design, making it a convenient accessory for travel. The keyboard can wirelessly connect to and switch between up to four devices such as iPhones and iPads via Bluetooth 3.0.
The keyboard has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that provides "hours" of typing time on a single charge, and it recharges with an included micro USB cable.
Kanex's MultiSync Foldable Travel Keyboard is $49.95 on Amazon and Kanex's website.
