Hands-On With the New Night Shift Mode in macOS Sierra 10.12.4
First introduced for iOS devices in iOS 9.3, Night Shift is designed to gradually shift the display of a device from a blue tint to a more yellow tint during the evening, cutting down on exposure to blue light. A quick overview of how Night Shift works on the Mac can be seen in the video below.
Night Shift can be toggled on and off using the new Night Shift switch located in the Today section of the Notification Center.
Preferences for Night Shift are available in the Displays section of System Preferences. In this section, users can schedule Night Shift to come on at sunset and turn off at sunrise or set a custom Night Shift schedule. There's also a manual toggle and an option to change the color temperature of the display.
Night Shift-style functionality has previously been available on Macs through the popular and well-known f.lux software, but it will be a built-in feature in macOS Sierra in 10.12.4, eliminating the need for a third-party app. F.lux continues to offer a bit more customization, however, with the option to turn it off on a per-app basis.
macOS Sierra 10.12.4 is only available to developers at the current time, but it should be made available to public beta testers in the near future. It will likely be beta tested for at least a month or two prior to release, so expect to see the update in March or April.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Night shift is really stupid.
Thank you for that carefully thought out analysis.
The article kind of glosses over this. In short, blue light has been shown to affect our sleeping patterns. The more blue light you're exposed to, the later and worse your quality of sleep. It's become a bigger issue these days with so many people using phones and tablets before bed. Night Shift automatically reduces the blue light emitted from your device at a certain time of the night.Yep. Use your iPhone/iPad/computer (f.lux for now) in nightshift/night mode. Get used to it for an hour or so.
Then turn it off. The blasting, searing blue light is horrific. You will wonder how you went all this time without night shift.
So I imagine Night Shift on the Mac will be the same - it'll help, but maybe not to the extreme that f.lux goes. I imagine that'll be fine for most people, but I might stick with f.lux for a while longer.
