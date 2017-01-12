Adobe's Research Team Experimenting With Voice-Based AI, Digital Face Painting

Adobe this week published three videos on YouTube, sharing details on what its research team is working on for inclusion in future Adobe products like Photoshop.
A voice-based AI assistant like Siri is Adobe's most interesting project, which Adobe says is the first step towards a voice-based interface that would let Adobe users search and edit images in unique ways.
According to Adobe, its team is working to combine voice interaction with "a deep understanding" of creative workflows. In its current incarnation, the speech recognition system can accept natural language instructions or image editing, directly on a device or through a cloud-based Natural Language understanding service.
Adobe is also working on a new digital face painting application that would allow users to paint on a still image of a person, using blending and rotating tools to paint on all sides of the face. A real-time paint simulation engine makes there the paint blends in with the image with the proper lighting.
The final project shared by the research team is an interactive sculpting tool for Photoshop, which allows an artist to use familiar Photoshop tools to sculpt 3D objects.
There's no word on if or when these projects will make their way into Adobe's software, but Adobe pushes updates to its Creative Cloud projects on a regular basis and unveils major new features each year.
