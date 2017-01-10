Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Consumer Reports Retesting MacBook Pro Battery Life After Apple Says Safari Bug to Blame
Last month, the new MacBook Pro did not receive a purchase recommendation from Consumer Reports due to battery life issues that it encountered during testing. Apple subsequently said it was working with Consumer Reports to understand the results, which it noted do not match its "extensive lab tests or field data."
Apple has since learned that Consumer Reports was using a "hidden Safari setting" which trigged an "obscure and intermittent bug reloading icons" that led to inconsistent battery life results. With "normal user settings" enabled, Consumer Reports said it "consistently" achieved expected battery life.
Apple's full statement was shared with MacRumors:
Consumer Reports has issued its own statement on the matter to explain why it turns off Safari caching during its testing and other details:
Consumer Reports said it will complete its retesting of MacBook Pro battery life and report back with its update and findings when finished.
Apple advertises that the latest MacBook Pro models get up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge when watching iTunes movies or browsing the web. This estimate can be affected by several factors, such as screen brightness, which applications are running, and other system processes.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
2 days ago at 09:02 am
The classic Apple "You were testing it wrong" ploy
2 days ago at 09:06 am
The classic Apple "You were testing it wrong" ploy
I don't think they said that at all. They said the results that CR saw shouldn't be usual based on the way they were running Safari, but they still said they found a bug that they have sense squashed.
They can say that the testing setting they used wasn't common, be right and still admit that there was a bug that needed to be fixed without trying to pass the buck. Problem found, problem resolved.....I don't really see the need to jump up and down on anyone here.
2 days ago at 09:04 am
Clearly not a Pro machine if you are required to use Safari to get best battery life.
The older MBP laptops could use any browser, or amazingly it it could run Pro tools like Adobe products without killing the battery. Apple, if you say it has up to 10 hours for a Pro laptop, then we expect around 8 or 9, not 2 or 3. Safari is no excuse.
EDIT: Could we stop ranting about how Chrome is better. I'm just trying to point out that Apple is no longer designing this laptop to have good power for Pro software like Adobe products. Chrome I would not consider a Pro product.
The older MBP laptops could use any browser, or amazingly it it could run Pro tools like Adobe products without killing the battery. Apple, if you say it has up to 10 hours for a Pro laptop, then we expect around 8 or 9, not 2 or 3. Safari is no excuse.
EDIT: Could we stop ranting about how Chrome is better. I'm just trying to point out that Apple is no longer designing this laptop to have good power for Pro software like Adobe products. Chrome I would not consider a Pro product.
2 days ago at 09:04 am
It still doesn't fix the problem with the 2016 model having 1/3 smaller battery than the 2015 model.
2 days ago at 09:15 am
I'd say CR was testing it right - browsing the internet means loading new pages over the network all the time, not loading a cached page (or pages) over and over again.
2 days ago at 09:04 am
Definitely the best MacBook Pro I have owned. Not saying the last generations weren't good either, but these are great machines. Wonder when that Safari fix will make it to us.
2 days ago at 09:12 am
Seems to me Apple resolved the problem yet more whining.
2 days ago at 09:08 am
Killer machine.
But 3 hours battery life when using one music pro application, for the princely sum of £3.5k?
Is it April fools ?
This fix does nothing. The battery is too small. End of story.
Love Apple but currently our relationship is taking a time out.
But 3 hours battery life when using one music pro application, for the princely sum of £3.5k?
Is it April fools ?
This fix does nothing. The battery is too small. End of story.
Love Apple but currently our relationship is taking a time out.
2 days ago at 09:06 am
Definitely the best MacBook Pro I have owned. Not saying the last generations weren't good either, but these are great machines. Wonder when that Safari fix will make it to us.
Plot twist: This is his first MacBook Pro.
2 days ago at 09:08 am
Plot twist: This is his first MacBook Pro.Trust me. It's not. I have had the shocking 2006 model. I've had the kernel panicking GPU ridden 2008 model. I also had the image retention, screen peeling, pixel blowing 2012 model. I loved them all, but this is a huge step up for me and the smoothest first gen MacBook Pro I have used.
Although Apple fixed them all no questions asked (the 2012 one 4 times!), visits to the Genius Bar are hardly what I consider a Pro feature.
