Instagram Adds Support for Wide Color and Live Photos

At Apple's September 2016 special event, Instagram announced several new features for its app to take advantage of various iPhone capabilities. Today, co-founder Mike Krieger announced that two of the features, wide color support and Live Photos support, are rolling out to users.
Instagram had to revise its photo filters to support the iPhone 7's new camera capabilities. The new photo filters will allow users with an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus to see and capture a wider variety of hues in their photos.
Live Photos support for Instagram Stories has also been implemented. This allows users to upload GIFs into their Instagram Stories without using the standalone Boomerang app. To upload a Live Photos to Instagram Stories, users just have to 3D Touch on the Live Photos they want to upload before they upload it.
The other big feature Instagram announced in September, the ability to use the iPhone 7 Plus' telephoto lens for one-finger zoom, has not yet gone live. Neither wide color or Live Photos support for Instagram Stories require a user to update the app.
Instagram is available in the App Store for free [Direct Link]
