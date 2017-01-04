CES 2017: Speck Launches New Drop-Protective Presidio Cases for MacBook Pro and iPhone

Speck, best known for the cases and accessories it makes for Apple's line of products, is showing off two new protective cases at this year's Consumer Electronics Show. The Presidio Clear is Speck's first drop-resistant laptop case, while the Presidio Show is its latest iPhone case.
The Presidio Clear is made with a dynamic transparent material that Speck is calling "Impactium Clear," and according to the company, it is able to absorb and disperse shock, protecting the MacBook from drops as high as four feet.
It's made from the same material as Speck's Presidio smartphone cases and is entirely transparent, preserving the design of the MacBook. It is UV resistant so it won't yellow over time. The case snaps on to the front and the bottom of the MacBook, and a raised edge around the case offers a no-slip grip that makes it easier to hold on to one of Apple's thin notebooks.
For the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (and the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus), Speck is debuting new clear Presidio Show cases that are designed to match the colors of Apple's latest devices. The Show was specifically made for the Jet Black iPhone, giving users a way to keep it safe while showing off its glossy finish.
The Show uses Speck's Impactium material, which the company says will protect the iPhone from drops up to 10 feet (this is Speck's only clear case with the superior drop protection). While a black version is available now, gold, rose gold, and silver versions will be available in the near future.
The Presidio Show for the iPhone 6, 6s, 7, 6 Plus, 6s Plus, and 7 Plus is available for $39.95 starting today from the Speck website.
The Presidio Clear, which will be priced at $99.95 and comes in Clear and Onyx Black, will be available for the 13-inch MacBook Pro in February of 2017. Presidio Clear cases for additional MacBook models will be available later in the year.
