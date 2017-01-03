CES 2017: iDevices Unveils Wireless Wall 'Instant Switch'

iDevices today announced the latest product in its smart home lineup, debuting the iDevices Instant Switch, a remote wireless wall switch. Designed to pair via Bluetooth with existing products, the Instant Switch works with HomeKit and Alexa-enabled accessories.
iDevices has designed the Instant Switch to work anywhere with either a built-in Command adhesive backing that allows it to be attached to any wall or an iDevices wall plate that allows it to fit over any standard two-screw wall plate.
Because it's peel and stick, it can be put on any wall, and it includes two CR2032 coin cell batteries that allow it to run for two years without needing to be charged.
When paired with an iDevices' Wall or Dimmer Switch, the new Instant Switch enables a three-way control configuration. Instant Switch can be set up to control any device, like lights, from any room in the house.
"The whole point of a smart home is that it's customized to your life and intended to make it easier," said Chris Allen, CEO of iDevices. "Instant Switch gives users the ability to choose how they want to lay out control points in their home, regardless of where original outlets or switches are located. Our belief is you shouldn't have to permanently modify your home to get the control you desire."iDevices is showing off the Instant Switch at CES this week. It will launch to the public in mid-2017 and it will be priced at $49.95.