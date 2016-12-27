LEDVANCE Announces HomeKit-Enabled 'Sylvania Smart Multicolor Bulb' That Doesn't Need Central Hub

Smart home company LEDVANCE today announced the Sylvania Smart Multicolor A19 bulb, a HomeKit-enabled Wi-Fi smart light that users can control through Siri and the new Home app without the need of a separate hub. Because there's no hub installation, all users have to do is screw in the bulb into a light source and sync it with HomeKit to begin controlling the Sylvania lights.
The hub-free system works when users are both inside and outside of their home. When away, Sylvania bulbs sync with a connected Apple TV or iOS 10-enabled iPad as a hub for the smart home so users can keep checking in on and controlling the lights from afar.
LEDVANCE currently sells a collection of smart home bulbs, but they all require hubs to function -- similar to Philips Hue -- and aren't HomeKit compatible. Beginning in 2017, the company hopes to expand its Apple-supported product line, beginning with the launch of the Sylvania A19 bulb on Amazon sometime early in the new year.
“For more than a century, consumers have looked to the brand SYLVANIA for innovation, and this announcement represents another exciting advancement,” said Aaron Ganick, who heads up the Smart Home Americas group at LEDVANCE. “For us, making the Smart Home a reality for consumers is all about quality products and strong partnerships with leaders in the industry.The company said there's also the ability to set scenes and activities in combination with other HomeKit devices "to create custom experiences through the Home app." Users could, for example, set up a simple Siri phrase like, "I'm on my way home," to activate lights, unlock a door, and turn on the heat in the winter.
By working with Apple to provide smart lighting that works directly with the Home app, we’re making it easier for Apple enthusiasts to seamlessly integrate quality lighting into their Smart Home, bringing convenience and simplicity to their daily lives.”
