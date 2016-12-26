Apple Campus 2 Construction Progress Highlighted in New Holiday Update

As 2016 winds down, Matthew Roberts has uploaded one last update on Apple Campus 2 for the year, providing fans with the usual coverage on progress made to the central spaceship building and the land surrounding it. The video, representing the work on Apple Campus 2 for December 2016, was taken yesterday on Christmas.
Solar panel installation is believed to be 65 percent complete now, up from 60 percent in November and 50 percent in October. Elsewhere on the main building, the atrium of Apple Campus 2 has seen "major progress" in the last month. A month ago, the atrium was just receiving its glass installation.
Walkways are also sprouting up around the campus, making it possible for employees to get to and from the various sites Apple is building. Among the walkways, the landscaping on the campus has seen its usual iterative progress, and now "many different types of trees" are noted to have been planted in December.
A few other buildings nearby have made notable progress as well, including the reception area for the underground auditorium, and some work being done on the local R&D center is said to be mostly centered inside of the building. Recent rains have left most of the campus in mud, and it's clear that construction will continue well into 2017.
