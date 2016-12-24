Google Maps' Santa Tracker Goes Live on iOS

We've received this special preview from one of Santa's many developer elves, who are hard at work in the North Pole helping Santa prepare for his big day. Santa's dashboard – featuring the latest and greatest in Google Maps technology and sleigh engineering – will allow you to follow his progress around the world, and also learn a little about some of his stops along the way.

Google's Santa Tracker went live today, allowing anyone with Google Maps installed on an iOS device to keep up with Santa's mythical journey across the world in real time.Users can type 'track santa' into the Google Maps search field to view the area in which Santa can be currently found dispensing gifts. Tapping the blue Santa icon in the bottom right of the screen offers up more details about the region, including a live video feed and an arrival time for Santa's next stop as well as the user's current location.Further down the screen are options to play a selection of festive mini games, watch videos of Santa going about his business, and access a portal to Santa's village.Friendly elves have invited younger Google Maps users to explore the village, where they can learn about holiday traditions around the world, play games like Present Bounce and Penguin Dash, visit North Pole airport, code a snowflake, and take a Santa selfie, as well as other fun activities.Google's Santa Tracker continues a 12-year tradition for the company, allowing excited children and parents to keep up with the jolly gift-giver's travels throughout December 24.As of writing, Santa was last seen in Urup, in the Kuril Islands, with his next scheduled stop being Onekotan.