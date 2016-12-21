MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Copy of djay Pro for iPhone From Algoriddim

We're doing a series of special software giveaways this week in celebration of the holidays, and our first giveaway features an app that just came out today: djay Pro for iPhone.
djay Pro for iPhone, from Algoriddim, brings full-fledged professional-level DJ software to a device small enough to fit in a pocket.
Designed from the ground up for the iPhone, djay Pro is simple enough for a beginner to use but is outfitted with features to suit a professional's needs, including multiple waveforms, support for up to four decks, Spotify integration, and a huge range of tools.
The new app was built for iOS 10 and the iPhone 7, incorporating haptic feedback in unique ways - when scratching and scrubbing music, you can actually feel the beats.
djay Pro for iPhone costs $4.99 to download
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
a Rafflecopter giveawayThe contest will run from today (December 21) at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time through 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time on December 28. The winners will be chosen randomly on December 28 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.
