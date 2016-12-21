iOS 10.2 Fixes Two Issues With 'Made for iPhone' Hearing Aids

Wednesday December 21, 2016 10:24 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple released iOS 10.2 earlier this month with an all-new "TV" app, a range of new emoji, bug fixes, and other improvements, including one that was not mentioned in the changelog — improved support for MFi hearing aids.

mfi-hearing-aids
After updating to iOS 10.2, Reddit user dshafik noted Find My iPhone pings now come through the iPhone's speakers, while FaceTime rings for outgoing calls through his ReSound 9-Series hearing aids.

On previous software versions, Find My iPhone would ring through the hearing aid itself, making it harder to find a lost iPhone, while FaceTime would ring on the iPhone's speakers for outgoing calls, despite the actual call being routed through the hearing aid.

The accessibility improvements are good news for those with hearing aids, and certainly show attention to detail.

Avatar
BMcCoy
20 hours ago at 10:31 am
Apple's attention to accessibility issues is certainly one area they do well, and far superior to some other manufacturers. Credit to them.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
RedTomato
14 hours ago at 03:57 pm

My Naida Q50 UP were about $3,000 for the pair but insurance covered the cost. I'm quite happy that Apple works hard on accessibility. Thank you, Apple!


Good to see Apple improving their support and paying attention to the details in this area.

I have Naidas too, the V UP model. I work mostly with deaf people / hearing signers at the moment so I rarely wear them, though I would use them more if I was working with non-signers.

The Nadas irritate me because they don't have an on/off switch, fiddling with the battery holders annoys me and traps my hairs, and I can't hear the volume adjustment beeps or the max volume beep. so I don't know where I am on the volume settings. It's exasperating that an advanced device made for very deaf people like me can be so user-hostile.

To be honest, the old analogue hearing aids from 15 years ago had a far better user interface paradigm with controls that were more navigable, even if their sound output was **** compared to today's hearing aids.

I shouldn't complain though, I got mine for free on the NHS (which gets them at a huge discount thanks to bulk-buy). Mine are a couple of years old which means they probably won't work with iOS and other fancy stuff, much to my disappointment.

There's a list of Apple compatible hearing aids here: https://support.apple.com/en-gb/HT201466
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ardchoille50
17 hours ago at 01:19 pm

Not being hearing impaired, I never followed this market. But those Halo devices in the article's screen shot look like a nice setup from what I was able to read about them. Looks like they are around $2,000 per ear though. :eek:

Would your health insurance maybe pay a part of that?

My Naida Q50 UP were about $3,000 for the pair but insurance covered the cost. I'm quite happy that Apple works hard on accessibility. Thank you, Apple!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
rjtyork
20 hours ago at 10:36 am
As someone who wore hearing aides through high school, this makes me want to go get fitted for some new ones and get them set up like these bad boys. I always hated how uncomfortable my hearing aides seemed to be and have relied on lip reading for the last 8 years since graduation but I know eventually I'd get used to them again. I really should just bite the bullet and get hearing aides again. My wife might love me again.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
MH01
17 hours ago at 01:06 pm
Always respected apple stance on accessibility. Less emoji and more of this!!!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
FreakinEurekan
19 hours ago at 11:39 am
Nice, I had reported that bug regarding FMiP. I've also seen improved support of Bluetooth streaming with 10.2, seems less prone to flipping back to my aids - though, I switched iPhone 5s to iPhone 7 Plus literally just a couple days after installing 10.2 so I can't say if the improvements are from 10.2 or the new phone. I have the ReSound Linx2 9-series. [USER=46537]@Weaselboy[/USER] these were north of that figure by a bit :) but yes, covered by health insurance.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
carlgo
12 hours ago at 06:42 pm
Check out Costco's price for iPhone compliant hearing aids. Vastly cheaper. And with the membership you can buy giant bottles of good Vodka cheap...
[doublepost=1482374740][/doublepost]I did not previously upgrade to 10.2 because all Apple talked about were those #@$%^&* emoji things and I wanted to hold off having them infesting my phone for as long as possible. Now I will get 10.2 for the usefulness of the hearing aid app.
Rating: 1 Votes
