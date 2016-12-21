iOS 10.2 Fixes Two Issues With 'Made for iPhone' Hearing Aids

Apple released iOS 10.2 earlier this month with an all-new "TV" app, a range of new emoji, bug fixes, and other improvements, including one that was not mentioned in the changelog — improved support for MFi hearing aids.
After updating to iOS 10.2, Reddit user dshafik noted Find My iPhone pings now come through the iPhone's speakers, while FaceTime rings for outgoing calls through his ReSound 9-Series hearing aids.
On previous software versions, Find My iPhone would ring through the hearing aid itself, making it harder to find a lost iPhone, while FaceTime would ring on the iPhone's speakers for outgoing calls, despite the actual call being routed through the hearing aid.
The accessibility improvements are good news for those with hearing aids, and certainly show attention to detail.
