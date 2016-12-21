Apple Seeds First Beta of watchOS 3.1.3 to Developers

Wednesday December 21, 2016 10:07 AM PST by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming watchOS 3.1.3 update to developers for testing purposes, more than a week after watchOS 3.1.1 was released and three months after the launch of watchOS 3.

watchOS 3.1.3 can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the update, the Apple Watch must have 50 percent battery, it must be placed on the charger, and it must be in range of the iPhone. watchOS 3.1.3 requires an iPhone running iOS 10 to install.

apple watch 2 collections 4
We don't know yet what new features or bug fixes might be included in the watchOS 3.1.3 update, but we'll update this post with any new discoveries. watchOS betas are often rather minor in scale, focusing on small bug fixes and performance improvements rather than major interface changes.

The watchOS 3.1.3 beta comes shortly after Apple pulled the watchOS 3.1.1 release after it was found to be bricking some Apple Watch Series 2 devices. Apple has not re-released an updated version of watchOS 3.1.1 that fixes the bug, so many users are still running watchOS 3.1.

Mlrollin91
20 hours ago at 10:10 am
I wonder if 3.1.2 will be released soon for those that never updated to 3.1.1.
MrGimper
17 hours ago at 01:17 pm

A lot of people on the original Apple Watch, which is no longer under warranty, seemed to be left SOL after 3.1.1 bricked their watches.

I hadn't followed recently, but I wonder if they were able to get their watches repaired without cost.
[doublepost=1482351903][/doublepost]


I read about 3.1.1 final bricking devices, but not 3.1.1 betas.
BaggieBoy
19 hours ago at 11:29 am
Part way through the install on a Series 0, no problem so far. One thing I've noticed (and never seen before) when the progress "ticks" are making their way round the dial, the last mark turns on an off about once a second.
fulles2000
4 hours ago at 02:35 am
I'm hoping Apple release this (or at least a fixed version of 3.1.1) very soon. I downloaded 3.1.1 and left it to update overnight. When I got up the next morning there was a message on my iPhone saying it couldn't install because I didn't have an internet connection. Of course the real reason was that Apple had pulled the release.

However this means I can no longer install apps on my watch. When I try it says something along the lines of "cannot install app because an OS update is in progress". This wouldn't be the end of the world but apps that are already installed on the watch that have been updated on the iPhone also can't be installed. Therefore even though the app is on the watch my iPhone doesn't think that app is installed on the watch and won't communicate with it. I have a couple of apps that I use very often (Hole 19 & Dark Sky) that I currently cannot use on the watch. I've deleted the 3.1.1 download from the watch and rebooted it but I still can't install or update apps on my watch. I could restore the watch from a backup to see if that solves it but then I would have to set up Apple Pay again and the whole process takes ages.

It's really annoying not to be able to use the watch (especially Hole 19 which I use whenever I play golf - which will be several times next week).
Suckfest 9001
19 hours ago at 11:26 am

Although I am on a first day update the HW with the iPhone and the Macs, I do have concerns regarding Apple Watch.
I stopped installing Betas on any device, too many problems, too much battery consumption and so on.

However the Watch - sacred me when I realised that Apple issues an update, it bricks your device and if it's not under Apple Care - you have to pay for their mistake....

No. They did not and never have charged for firmware flashes, especially when the update is what caused it.
