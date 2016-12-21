Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
AirPods Tidbits: Hidden Apple Watch Features, Durability Test, and High Resale Prices
Apple Watch Features
One Apple Watch wearer noticed that when a call comes in through the wearable, there's a custom AirPods button when the headphones are connected and playing music. The AirPods button replaces the usual green answer button, simply designating that the call will be relayed through the AirPods and not through the Apple Watch speaker.
Users of Apple's wearable can also swipe up from their watch face, tap battery percentage in control center, and check on their AirPods' battery levels from the Watch. Otherwise, the AirPods' battery levels can be checked in the iPhone's battery widget.
Durability Test
As is the case with most new Apple devices, durability tests are also underway, and YouTube channel EverythingApplePro this week shared one of the first major real-world drop and water tests with the AirPods. In the video, the headphones are put through basic drop tests from waist and ear height, and then to upwards of ten feet. Scuffs and marks hit the charging case hardest, but the AirPods themselves made it through largely unscathed thanks to their lightweight build. Most importantly, both the AirPods and the charging case continued to work normally after each drop.
Water tests were also conducted on the AirPods, including a washing and drying cycle that confirmed the headphones and the case will survive and function as expected even after accidentally including them in a load of laundry. The channel's ultimate stress test was five minute submersion under one foot of water. Even with those extreme conditions, the AirPods synced up with the iPhone immediately after submersion, and both headphones were "working perfectly."
Resale Prices
Naturally, with so many people looking to gift the AirPods to family and friends for Christmas, resale prices are rising on eBay. Most auctions are sitting around the $250 mark with hours left to go, and guaranteed shipping by Christmas, but some Buy it Now prices are set at upwards of $350 and $500. Prices will only continue to inflate as Christmas grows closer and shipping costs rise to overnight packages.
Availability and Tracking
Certain retailers like Best Buy in the United States and Carphone Warehouse in the United Kingdom have restocked AirPods throughout the week, but Apple's online website now has an estimated delivery in mid-February for most countries. Anyone who wants to keep as up to date as possible on AirPods availability can use iStockNow's tracking map to see where the headphones are currently available.
Users are likely to glimpse a map filled with red pins indicating no stock available, but we’ve seen occasional green pins show up throughout the morning. You’ll have to be fast though, as they sell out very quickly.
I can't get over how silly they look in the ear, though
If you think they look silly while worn normally, check out this: ('//www.macrumors.com/2016/12/21/man-body-modification-keep-airpods-in-place/')
Okay, they look weird, but in my case not an issue as my hair covers my ears. If I had short hair.....dunno.
I started wearing them from the day one. You know what it looks weird to me now? When I see people with wires coming out of their necks, pockets, t-shirts, all over their face,chin and dangling on their chest!
Thousands of youtube videos about this ****.
Unboxings like people are having orgasms...
Is this humans have turned into? about a stupid bluetooth device?
If you want it...buy it...if not dont buy it...Simple....If Apple makes feces people are gonna unbox it and make a big deal if it is good or not. Most just want views, show off, anyway. I'm done about all these news of AirPods...going crazy.
http://www.dictionary.com/browse/concurrence?s=t
AND YES, THEY SUCK BALLS! It's just the same old iPhone's headphones, now wireless
If you don't like them, why are you reading and commenting on an AirPods-related article and trying to spread your hate for them? If you don't like them, cool. But plenty of people do/will. Completely subjective.
="Kaspersky, post: 24100387, member: 788819"]http://www.dictionary.com/browse/concurrence?s=t
AND YES, THEY SUCK BALLS! It's just the same old iPhone's headphones, now wireless
iPhone was never sold with headphones, it was sold with earpods. Headphones are different category.
The use of concurrence on your case makes absolutely no sense. You meant competition and you trying now to cover your silly mistake by bringing some dictionary definition for it.
I am still trying to grasp a product that 50% of the consumer base can't keep in their ears, or the fact these were released as a for profit product that only certain people can even use due to their ear shape. lol. The ones with the iPhones are free, so that doesn't matter.
Who says 50%? It's amazing the number of people who don't own these who continue to poo-poo them. I can tell you I don't regret spending $159 + tax for these TWICE (one set for the wifey). Not even for a second.
You couldn't pry them out of my warm, wax-filled ears.
So far so good, loving them. There is no exaggeration when it comes to how they connect. It's instant, effortless, and is pretty magical compared to reg bluetooth. On my Apple Watch, iPhone, and MacBook, I have yet to find the slightest hiccup.
As far as sound quality I have 0 complaints. They sound great even in noisy environments and the sound quality using the two mics (I haven't used just 1) is fantastic as well.
How alienated is the Apple consumer? Those headphones sucks compared with the concurrence.
Actually is the opposite, but yeah, whatever floats your b....
Silliness is getting on steroids lately here.
