Apple TV's Live Tune-In Feature Now Supports TBS and TNT

Apple has added support for TBS and TNT to the Live Tune-In feature on the fourth-generation Apple TV in the United States.
Live Tune-In lets users jump directly into the live streams of select apps using the Siri Remote. Users can simply hold down the microphone button and say commands such as "Watch TBS" or "Watch TNT live." The feature requires tvOS 9.2 or later.
Live Tune-In also supports ABC News, CBS, CBS News, CNN Go, Cooking Channel, Disney Channel, Disney Jr, Disney XD, DIY, ESPN, Food Network, FXNOW, HGTV, and Travel Channel, plus live sporting events in the NHL app.
Meanwhile, Apple TV universal search now supports NRK TV and TV 2 Sumo in Norway and SVT Play in Sweden.
Universal search enables fourth-generation Apple TV users to conduct Siri voice searches or text-based searches to find TV and movie content across a wide range of channels. A wide number of apps are supported.
