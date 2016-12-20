Apple TV's Live Tune-In Feature Now Supports TBS and TNT

Tuesday December 20, 2016 7:58 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple has added support for TBS and TNT to the Live Tune-In feature on the fourth-generation Apple TV in the United States.

tbs-tnt
Live Tune-In lets users jump directly into the live streams of select apps using the Siri Remote. Users can simply hold down the microphone button and say commands such as "Watch TBS" or "Watch TNT live." The feature requires tvOS 9.2 or later.

Live Tune-In also supports ABC News, CBS, CBS News, CNN Go, Cooking Channel, Disney Channel, Disney Jr, Disney XD, DIY, ESPN, Food Network, FXNOW, HGTV, and Travel Channel, plus live sporting events in the NHL app.

Meanwhile, Apple TV universal search now supports NRK TV and TV 2 Sumo in Norway and SVT Play in Sweden.

Universal search enables fourth-generation Apple TV users to conduct Siri voice searches or text-based searches to find TV and movie content across a wide range of channels. A wide number of apps are supported.

Avatar
2010mini
2 days ago at 09:26 am

The app is useless, still can't believe they dedicated the home button on the remote to this junk


What app? The first time you used the remapped home button there was a pop up on it and instructions on how to change it back. Did you just ignore that and went straight to complaining?
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Rod410
2 days ago at 09:51 am
Now if they could just get Comcast and Starz to cut all of the bullsh*t out and allow me to watch Starz.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
rhett7660
2 days ago at 01:18 pm

What is the point of adding said cable channels to the Apple TV, when one can tune directly to the channel with the tv (and has to have the channel available with the cable provider)? What am I missing?


Of if you don't want to have to switch between boxes and inputs on your TV. This way you can stay in the AppleTV with other apps, versus switching inputs, and going to your cable box.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
2 days ago at 11:26 am
Better because Apple is involved?

Have to support Apple?

Embracing "the future of television"?

Using more of the wired broadband data tier you've paid for?

all ;)

More seriously: there's some utility here for multi-TV households where the owner doesn't want to lease a box for every TV. Hook up an :apple:TV to those TVs and you can watch some stuff without having a cable box.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Larry The L
2 days ago at 10:39 am

What app? The first time you used the remapped home button there was a pop up on it and instructions on how to change it back. Did you just ignore that and went straight to complaining?


Yea. He loves to complain about everything.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
RonD69
2 days ago at 12:59 pm
In my area, unless you're a Cox customer, live streaming isn't available. CBS was heavily promoting the new AllAccess tier where you can enjoy live streaming of NFL games. So I subscribed to the $9.99 tier. No joy.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
GreginNJ
2 days ago at 05:40 pm

What is the point of adding said cable channels to the Apple TV, when one can tune directly to the channel with the tv (and has to have the channel available with the cable provider)? What am I missing?


More on-demand choices in a lot of cases. Also alleviates the need to pay monthly for a cable box in a room which is not often used (like a guest room).
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
critter13
2 days ago at 10:41 am

The app is useless, still can't believe they dedicated the home button on the remote to this junk


change the button. and this article isn't even about the TV app. try again
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
JoeShades
2 days ago at 05:08 pm

The app is useless, still can't believe they dedicated the home button on the remote to this junk


This has nothing to do with the App
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
mic j
2 days ago at 10:45 am

2 things, it can be changed back in the settings app that is if you have one or just complain to complain.
Also just because you think it is junk does not make it so. I love the new TV app very nice to have all the shows I'm watching show up in one spot across multiple apps.

The only thing mine shows is HBO and iTunes store stuff. I think it's pretty crippled if it doesn't support Netflix and the Directv Now, NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox apps. Hopefully this will build over time.
Rating: 1 Votes
