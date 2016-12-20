New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Seeds Second Beta of iOS 10.2.1 to Developers

Tuesday December 20, 2016 10:02 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming iOS 10.2.1 update to developers, one week after introducing the first iOS 10.2.1 beta and over a week after releasing iOS 10.2, the second major update to the iOS 10 operating system.

Registered developers can download the second iOS 10.2.1 beta from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air with the proper configuration profile installed.

ios-10-2-1-beta
It isn't known what features are included in iOS 10.2.1, but as a minor 10.2.x update, it appears to focus on bug fixes and performance improvements rather than major outward-facing changes.

No new features were discovered in the first iOS 10.2.1 beta, but we'll update this post if any changes are found in the second beta.

iOS 10.2.1 follows the release of iOS 10.2, a significant update that brought Unicode 9 emoji, a new TV app, Messages Screen Effects, Music improvements, and a whole slew of bug fixes.

Amacfa
2 days ago at 11:11 am

iOS firmware updates every 6 weeks or so will continue until eternity, or when Apple sinks below the waves.
[LIST=1]
* They are always risky
* Over time, enough of them will slow down your device to make it unbearable to use
* The installations will always be wasting your time as long as you own an iOS device
* Either embrace it and download updates forever, or install a tvOS profile and be done with the annoyance forever.

Wish I could make sense of this post
GIZBUG
2 days ago at 10:42 am

Don't care, staying on 10.1.1 where's my jailbreak Timmy?

Why post then
Mac Rules
2 days ago at 10:11 am
For the love of God, please fix the battery "dying" at 20%.
Mefisto
2 days ago at 11:03 am
Just so I'm up to speed, now the MR hive mind thinks firmware updates are a bad thing? And beta ones, at that.

Right?

Kudos to whoever posted the cute four point diatribe above, it gave me a much needed chuckle.
AppleFan91
2 days ago at 11:11 am

Just so I'm up to speed, now the MR hive mind thinks firmware updates are a bad thing? And beta ones, at that.

Right?

Kudos to whoever posted the cute four point diatribe above, it gave me a much needed chuckle.

Yeah, the hell was he rambling on about? Haha. But right, it's kinda odd that people are complaining now about too many BETAS. Years past people begged Apple and paid for their UDID's to get registered so they could try out betas and now that Apple has made them entirely free and opt-in, people are complaining about the number of them. Just wow.
[doublepost=1482261135][/doublepost]

Wish I could make sense of this post

Install tvOS on your iPhone if you don't like all the beta updates that are entirely voluntary and opt-in, duh....

(/s)
Mlrollin91
2 days ago at 01:01 pm

iOS firmware updates every 6 weeks or so will continue until eternity, or when Apple sinks below the waves.
[LIST=1]
* They are always risky
* Over time, enough of them will slow down your device to make it unbearable to use
* The installations will always be wasting your time as long as you own an iOS device
* Either embrace it and download updates forever, or install a tvOS profile and be done with the annoyance forever.


Tin foil hat much? I've never once had an issue with an update. They are not risky. They slow down when you install an iOS version that is 4+ years newer than the hardware. Updates secure your phone. I will take security over anything. Not updating is more risky.
DaveOP
2 days ago at 12:38 pm


Just wish to yourself you didn't update to iOS 10, or try take it in


I am on iOS 10, and extremely glad that I did. Just because you are having some problems does not mean that everyone is. You should get your device looked at.
C DM
2 days ago at 11:46 am

iOS firmware updates every 6 weeks or so will continue until eternity, or when Apple sinks below the waves.
[LIST=1]
* They are always risky
* Over time, enough of them will slow down your device to make it unbearable to use
* The installations will always be wasting your time as long as you own an iOS device
* Either embrace it and download updates forever, or install a tvOS profile and be done with the annoyance forever.

The sun will also come up on a daily basis.
Tony_YYZ
2 days ago at 11:24 am

Hoping this fixes bluetooth issues..... more to follow.

Fingers crossed!
TAZ911
2 days ago at 03:06 pm
Ip6 on 10.2 and my battery has been hunky since the update. Goes from 50% to shut down in a heartbeat. Hopefully it's a software thing and not my phone/battery going belly up.
