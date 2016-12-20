Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Seeds Second Beta of iOS 10.2.1 to Developers
Registered developers can download the second iOS 10.2.1 beta from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air with the proper configuration profile installed.
It isn't known what features are included in iOS 10.2.1, but as a minor 10.2.x update, it appears to focus on bug fixes and performance improvements rather than major outward-facing changes.
No new features were discovered in the first iOS 10.2.1 beta, but we'll update this post if any changes are found in the second beta.
iOS 10.2.1 follows the release of iOS 10.2, a significant update that brought Unicode 9 emoji, a new TV app, Messages Screen Effects, Music improvements, and a whole slew of bug fixes.
iOS firmware updates every 6 weeks or so will continue until eternity, or when Apple sinks below the waves.
[LIST=1]
* They are always risky
* Over time, enough of them will slow down your device to make it unbearable to use
* The installations will always be wasting your time as long as you own an iOS device
* Either embrace it and download updates forever, or install a tvOS profile and be done with the annoyance forever.
Don't care, staying on 10.1.1 where's my jailbreak Timmy?Why post then
Right?
Kudos to whoever posted the cute four point diatribe above, it gave me a much needed chuckle.
Just so I'm up to speed, now the MR hive mind thinks firmware updates are a bad thing? And beta ones, at that.
Right?
Kudos to whoever posted the cute four point diatribe above, it gave me a much needed chuckle.
[doublepost=1482261135][/doublepost]
Wish I could make sense of this postInstall tvOS on your iPhone if you don't like all the beta updates that are entirely voluntary and opt-in, duh....
(/s)
Tin foil hat much? I've never once had an issue with an update. They are not risky. They slow down when you install an iOS version that is 4+ years newer than the hardware. Updates secure your phone. I will take security over anything. Not updating is more risky.
Just wish to yourself you didn't update to iOS 10, or try take it in
I am on iOS 10, and extremely glad that I did. Just because you are having some problems does not mean that everyone is. You should get your device looked at.
Hoping this fixes bluetooth issues..... more to follow.Fingers crossed!
