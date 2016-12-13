Apple's 'Designed by Apple in California' Video Now Available on YouTube

Tuesday December 13, 2016 3:18 PM PST by Juli Clover
Last month, Apple introduced a new hardbound photo book called "Designed by Apple in California," chronicling 20 years of Apple product designs. A video starring Jony Ive accompanied the book on Apple's website, and Apple has now shared that video on YouTube.

In the video, Apple design chief Jony Ive talks about Apple's design team, the design studio, and Apple's work on prototyping products before moving on to talk about the book itself. "You understand the nature of an object so much more when you understand how it came to be. The book tells dozens and dozens of stories," Ive says.


"Designed by Apple in California" features more than 450 photographs of Apple products from the 1998 iMac to the 2015 Apple Pencil, documenting the materials and techniques used by Apple's design team over the last two decades.

The book is available exclusively from Apple.com and Apple retail stores, and is available in two sizes: small for $199 and large for $299.
Avatar
sshambles
1 week ago
"We're a small design team. One of the things we've learnt, is the importance of listening"

Like, when customers ask for battery size to outweigh the need to make things marginally thinner?
Rating: 26 Votes
Avatar
Mitch1984
1 week ago
I hear the next book is gonna be thinner.
Rating: 24 Votes
Avatar
TimWillz
1 week ago
Did the new Magic Mouse with lightning port in the bottom make it in?
Rating: 19 Votes
Avatar
ipedro
1 week ago

I'm tired of this ****.

MacRumors used to be a place of Apple enthusiasts who understood the company and celebrated it. Now, it's just a bunch of complainers.
Rating: 18 Votes
Avatar
mgollaher92
1 week ago
A trailer for a book. What a time to be alive.
Rating: 17 Votes
Avatar
TheIguana
1 week ago

MacRumors used to be a place of Apple enthusiasts who understood the company and celebrated it. Now, it's just a bunch of complainers.


The complaining you describe is symptomatic of more than just trolling though.

I was having this argument with a colleague today... the jist of it was Apple has always been arrogant, but that arrogance has been directed in ways that in the end led to a direction that benefited many. The Apple of today has in many ways lost that direction. The direction that produced so many products that were on the combined edge of design and engineering.
Rating: 17 Votes
Avatar
mkeeley
1 week ago

MacRumors used to be a place of Apple enthusiasts who understood the company and celebrated it. Now, it's just a bunch of complainers.


Apple used to be a company who understood their customers and were worth celebrating.
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
nsimpson94
1 week ago

MacRumors used to be a place of Apple enthusiasts who understood the company and celebrated it. Now, it's just a bunch of complainers.


Amen to this. I miss when this website had a broad spectrum of opinions and speculation - rather than a recurring negative theme and this incessant need to post the first "witty" remark for illustriousness.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
Naraxus
1 week ago
The sheer hubris and arrogance of Apple in general and Ive in specific that manifested itself in the coffee table book is maddening on its own and now comes this video.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
dguisinger
1 week ago

Couldn't disagree more. I think Apple is attuned to their direction more than ever before. Thinner? Losing legacy technology? All spearheaded by none other than Steve Jobs himself when he returned to Apple in 1997.

I don't think Apple has not lost its way at all. They're pushing into new businesses which they've always done, while remaining laser focused on their vision of technology. It's the post iPhone/iOS generation of the current decade of Apple users who are just finally hitting that wall of realization of how Apple really behaves.


Now they are making it thinner for the sake of being thinner, not because carving an inch and 5 lbs off a notebook made it easier to carry.

Hell, most notebooks sit on a desk or on your lap most of the day. Its why I don't mind the dongles, if my MacBook is in use its usually in a spot that all the cables are and I don't need to worry about unplugging and moving dongles. But thinner? People have been asking for faster, more graphics, better battery.... and we get THINNER.... every version, thinner, but the performance barely increases, the graphics lags behind, you can't get the type of memory that is now standard, and your battery performance never gets better.

My iPhone 7 feels uncomfortably thin. 2mm extra and battery life would probably double, why does it need to be so thin? So it makes it easier to bend it?

There once was a time when Apple could make excuses for failure to deliver on performance. We are too small, IBM doesn't care about us, blah blah blah. Now they use Intel, and imagine that, their competitors aren't having trouble delivering timely upgrades. Each upgrade may be a minor step, but they still deliver them on a regular basis. Instead with Apple its wait 3 years, we might release a new Mac Pro.... sure, there have been many new Xeons and graphics chips in the last 3 years, but you didn't really want them, instead you wanted your computer to look like a trash can.
Rating: 6 Votes
