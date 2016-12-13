Apple's 'Designed by Apple in California' Video Now Available on YouTube

Last month, Apple introduced a new hardbound photo book called "Designed by Apple in California," chronicling 20 years of Apple product designs. A video starring Jony Ive accompanied the book on Apple's website, and Apple has now shared that video on YouTube.
In the video, Apple design chief Jony Ive talks about Apple's design team, the design studio, and Apple's work on prototyping products before moving on to talk about the book itself. "You understand the nature of an object so much more when you understand how it came to be. The book tells dozens and dozens of stories," Ive says.
"Designed by Apple in California" features more than 450 photographs of Apple products from the 1998 iMac to the 2015 Apple Pencil, documenting the materials and techniques used by Apple's design team over the last two decades.
The book is available exclusively from Apple.com and Apple retail stores, and is available in two sizes: small for $199 and large for $299.
